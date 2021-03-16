The Daily Acca: An 8/1 treble from the Championship

Hornets to strike at Rotherham

Bet 1: Back Watford @ 8/11 - KO 19:00 GMT

Rotherham ended a run of four straight defeats against Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend, but they face a much sterner test today, even though they are back at home.

The Hornets came from behind to hand Mick McCarthy his first defeat as Cardiff manager on Saturday, and while their late winner was a shade fortuitous, they were definitely value for the three points.

It was their third successive victory, which means their recent record now stands at played eight, won seven and lost one. Three of their last four away from Vicarage Road have ended in wins, and the Millers have lost four of their last five at the New York Stadium.

Cardiff to bounce back

Bet 2: Back Cardiff @ 5/4 - KO 19:00 GMT

Talking of Cardiff, I think they can get back on track against a Stoke team that are enduring a pretty poor run of results.

Prior to the Watford defeat, the Bluebirds had won seven and drawn four under Mick McCarthy. They had won three on the bounce here - scoring 11 goals in the process and conceding just one.

Stoke were beaten 3-0 at Middlesbrough on Saturday, and while they had beaten Wycombe prior to that, their overall recent record is four defeats from their last five. On the road it's no points from a possible 12 of late.

Goal-shy Derby to lose again

Bet 3: Back Brentford @ 1/1 - KO 19:00 GMT

The improvement shown by Derby since the appointment of Wayne Rooney as manager has dropped off in recent weeks, and they host Brentford this evening having gone five without a win.

Three of those were defeats, with the most concerning thing being that they have scored just one goal in five - and that came five games ago.

Thomas Frank doesn't have to worry too much about firepower as he has Ivan Toney at his disposal. The former Posh striker scored his 26th Championship goal of the season in their 1-0 win at Ewood Park on Friday, and his team should be able to make it back to back away wins tonight.

