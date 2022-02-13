The Daily Acca: An 8/1 treble across the top European leagues

Atalanta to get a welcome win

Bet 1: Back Atalanta @ 19/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

Atalanta welcome Juventus to the Gewiss Stadium this evening, with both teams pretty much out of the title race. They are fifth and fourth respectively, but the top three have quite a big cushion over them.

The hosts have actually gone four without a win in all competitions, including their last two at home, which both ended in defeat.

The visitors, meanwhile, are unbeaten in five - and 10 in Serie A. That being said, I still have doubts about this Juve team, and with home advantage, Gian Piero Gasperini's men are more than capable of delivering tonight, and they are a decent price.

Marseille to solidify second place

Bet 2: Back Marseille @ 4/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

Marseille are second in Ligue One, and they should be able to take all three points from their trip to Metz.

Frédéric Antonetti's hosts are down in 18th place, having just won times this season. They have lost three of their last four at home - failing to score in the latest two.

The selection were beaten 4-1 at Nice in the week, but that was in the cup, and in the league they have won five of their last six on the road.

Barca to beat their neighbours

Bet 3: Back Barcelona @ 7/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

It's the Derbi Barceloní at Espanyol tonight, and with the home team struggling of late, I expect Xavi's team to pick up the win.

Espanyol had been flying since their return to La Liga, but things have taken a downturn in 2022 - losing four of their last five in all competitions.

Barcelona are unbeaten in seven in the league, and they can move into third place with a victory in their game in hand here.