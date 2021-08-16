The Daily Acca: An 8/1 odds boost to start the week

Unai Emery's men to open with a victory

Bet 1: Back Villarreal @ 8/13 - KO 19:00 BST

Villarreal may have been beaten by Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup, but they took them to penalties, and they should be capable of opening their La Liga campaign with a victory.

The visitors to El Madrigal tonight are Granada, and they finished ninth last term. They were beaten 3-0 when they last faced the Yellow Submarine in April though, and their away record was poor too - losing 12 of 19 league matches.

Paris to make it four from four

Bet 2: Back Paris FC @ 21/20 - KO 19:45 BST

The selection are the last remaining team in France's Ligue Two with a 100% record. They have played three and won three, scoring eight goals in the process.

They have shown enough promise thus far to make me think that they can better last year's fifth placed finish, and I think they can win again this evening against Auxerre.

It won't be easy as the visitors are unbeaten in three themselves - two wins and a draw - but they have had the benefit of two of those games being at home.

Goals at a premium in La Liga fixture

Bet 3: Back Under 1.5 Goals in Elche v Athletic Bilbao @ 29/20 - KO 21:00 BST

Elche are tipped for relegation from La Liga and they will be aiming to keep it tight against Athletic Bilbao tonight. They finished 17th last year, and only two teams scored fewer goals. On the plus side, six other clubs conceded more.

Bilbao ended up in 10th last term, but they will be hoping for better now. They had a poor finish to the campaign, taking just one point from a possible 12, and putting the ball in the net was their downfall.

