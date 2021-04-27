The Daily Acca: An 8/1 odds boost that culminates in Madrid

Rotherham to miss another opportunity to save themselves

Bet 1: Back Brentford @ 4/7 - KO 19:00 BST

Rotherham were beaten again on Saturday, and while they were given a lifeline by Derby's defeat to Birmingham, the gap to the Rams is still four points - and if I were Wayne Rooney, I'd rather have the points than two games in hand.

Things don't get any easier for the Millers tonight, as they travel to a Brentford team that will be looking to consolidate third place in the table.

The Bees are unbeaten in nine, and they returned to winning ways at the weekend by beating an in-form, Bournemouth, on the south coast. The reverse fixture between this pair finished 2-0 in favour of Brentford, and I think we can expect something similar here.

Rochdale to pick up a huge three points

Bet 2: Back Rochdale @ 23/10 - KO 19:00 BST

There is a big game at the bottom of League One tonight, as AFC Wimbledon host Rochdale.

Both of these teams have put a good run together to try and save themselves, with the Dons having taken 13 points from a possible 15, and the Dale 10 from 12.

Mark Robinson's hosts likely just need to avoid defeat this evening, as that would put them six points clear of the relegation zone with just two matches to go.

The visitors meanwhile know that victory is essential, and the clearer mindset might just give them the edge.

First leg to be tight

Bet 3: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Real Madrid v Chelsea @ 3/5 - KO 20:00 BST

The first of the Champions League semi-finals takes place tonight, and I can't see many goals when Real Madrid take on Chelsea.

To me, Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea are one of the most boring teams to watch. Admittedly the style of play has proved effective, but it has also led to plenty of low-scoring affairs.

Zinedine Zidane has been hampered by illness and injury to his squad, but they are still in the La Liga title race, and they could still win yet another Champions League.

They have drawn three of their last four matches 0-0, and their main aim tonight will be not to concede an away goal.