The Daily Acca: An 8/1 Odds Boost on the World Cup Qualifiers
There are more World Cup Qualifiers tonight and Paul Robinson has picked out an 8/1 Daily Acca. Here are his selections:
Back Denmark to Win, The Draw in Austria v Scotland, and BTTS in Netherlands v Turkey @ an Odds Boost of 9.08/1
*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 8/1 from 7/1. Click the link above to gain access.
Scots to earn a point
Bet 1: Back The Draw in Austria v Scotland @ 5/2 - KO 19:45 BST
Austria need to bounce back from a heavy defeat in Israel, but they face a Scotland side that can be hard to beat, and I think that this one could end all square.
Steve Clarke's men edged out Moldova 1-0 to get to eight points in Group F, and the three-way battle between themselves, Austria and Israel for second place could end up going to the wire.
The hosts can be very hit and miss, so it's actually hard to know what to expect from them. The Scots will be setting their stall out for a point, and if Austria aren't firing on all cylinders, they should be able to get one.
No clean sheets in Amsterdam
Bet 2: Back BTTS in Netherlands v Turkey @ 20/23 - KO 19:45 BST
The top two in Group G meet in Amsterdam this evening, and with Norway also in the mix for top spot, a victory for either team would be a huge boost.
Goals usually flow in matches involving either of this pair, and they were both in good scoring form on Saturday - the Dutch netted four and Turkey got three.
I can't see either side keeping a clean sheet, and when they met in the reverse fixture, it finished 4-2 to the Turks.
Danes to continue their 100% record
Bet 3: Back Denmark @ 1/3 - KO 19:45 BST
Denmark are a short price to beat Israel in Copenhagen tonight, and while the visitors are on a roll, the Danes are flying.
The Euro 2020 semi-finalists are top of Group F, having won all five of their fixtures to date. They won two recent qualifiers to nil, and they never really needed to get out of second gear.
Israel have won four of their last five outings, scoring plenty of goals in the process. They face a tougher assignment here though, and I just can't see them taking anything from the game.
Daily Acca 2021/22 P/L
Wagered: 23pts
Returned: 31.04pts
P/L: +8.04pts
