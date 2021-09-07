The Daily Acca: An 8/1 Odds Boost on the World Cup Qualifiers

Scots to earn a point

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Austria v Scotland @ 5/2 - KO 19:45 BST

Austria need to bounce back from a heavy defeat in Israel, but they face a Scotland side that can be hard to beat, and I think that this one could end all square.

Steve Clarke's men edged out Moldova 1-0 to get to eight points in Group F, and the three-way battle between themselves, Austria and Israel for second place could end up going to the wire.

The hosts can be very hit and miss, so it's actually hard to know what to expect from them. The Scots will be setting their stall out for a point, and if Austria aren't firing on all cylinders, they should be able to get one.

No clean sheets in Amsterdam

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Netherlands v Turkey @ 20/23 - KO 19:45 BST

The top two in Group G meet in Amsterdam this evening, and with Norway also in the mix for top spot, a victory for either team would be a huge boost.

Goals usually flow in matches involving either of this pair, and they were both in good scoring form on Saturday - the Dutch netted four and Turkey got three.

I can't see either side keeping a clean sheet, and when they met in the reverse fixture, it finished 4-2 to the Turks.

Danes to continue their 100% record

Bet 3: Back Denmark @ 1/3 - KO 19:45 BST

Denmark are a short price to beat Israel in Copenhagen tonight, and while the visitors are on a roll, the Danes are flying.

The Euro 2020 semi-finalists are top of Group F, having won all five of their fixtures to date. They won two recent qualifiers to nil, and they never really needed to get out of second gear.

Israel have won four of their last five outings, scoring plenty of goals in the process. They face a tougher assignment here though, and I just can't see them taking anything from the game.

