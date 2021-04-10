The Daily Acca: An 18/1 odds boost from the Championship

Valérien Ismaël's side to pick up another victory

Bet 1: Back Barnsley @ 11/10 - KO 15:00 BST

Barnsley would have been delighted as I was with Watford beating Reading last night, and they can give their Play-off hopes a big boost by winning against Middlesbrough this afternoon.

The Tykes have only lost once in the league since a 1-0 defeat to the Hornets back on January 19th. Admittedly it is three without a win at Oakwell, but they beat Luton at Kenilworth Road on Bank Holiday Monday, and that will give them a confidence boost.

The visitors put back to back defeats behind them last time by holding Watford to a draw at the Riverside, but away from home it's three straight defeats, and they were beaten here in February of last year.

The Robins to lose again at home

Bet 2: Back Nottingham Forest @ 5/4 - KO 15:00 BST

Bristol City won their first two games under Nigel Pearson, but they were both away from home, and their only victory since also came on their travels.

At Ashton Gate it's played four and lost four for Pearson, with his team scoring just one goal, and conceding eight. It's also worth noting that Rotherham, QPR and Stoke were among the visiting sides.

Chris Hughton's men aren't having a vintage season, but they had west on the back of two wins - a 1-0 success at Cardiff, followed by a 3-1 win over QPR at the City Ground.

They have lost just one of their last five - and that was against Norwich. If they can reproduce their recent form, they should be able to take all three points back to the Midlands.

Bottom side to win again

Bet 3: Back Wycombe @ 11/5 - KO 15:00 BST

The Chairboys are still bottom of the Championship, but they are battling to the end, and with the pressure now pretty much off, they are enjoying some success.

Gareth Ainsworth's side are unbeaten in three - winning their last two. It's just one defeat in five, and three of those were victories.

Luton are the visitors to Adams Park today, with the Hatters having lost their last two. They were beaten 2-0 at Derby and then 2-1 at home to Barnsley.

