The Daily Acca: An 11/2 Odds Boost for Samba Sunday

Champs to begin with a win

Bet 1: Back Flamengo @ 17/20 - KO 20:00 BST

The reigning champions get their title defence underway, and while they have a tough fixture against Palmeiras, I expect them to win.

Rogério Ceni's side have managed to retain the services of striker, Gabriel Barbosa, with him scoring 14 goals last season. They still have Pedro too, and he got 13.

Big Mengo are the favourites to win the league once again, and they beat today's opponents in the Supercopa do Brasil last month - albeit on penalties.

The visitors were poor on the road last term, winning just six of 19, and losing on eight occasions.

No clean sheets at Ceara

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Ceara v Gremio @ 1/1 - KO 20:00 BST

Gremio are the fifth favourites for the league title, and while they could kick off with a win, their away record isn't great, and I prefer to play BTTS at evens.

In 2020 and 2019, both meetings between these two clubs saw goals at both ends, and the same can be said for the second game of the 2018 campaign.

It is also worth noting that the visitors finished last year with three of their final four away outings seeing this selection land, and the same can be said for four of Ceara's last five at home.

Same old story for Corinthians

Bet 3: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Corinthians v Atletico GO @ 8/13 - KO 22:15 BST

Corinthians have a new manager in charge, in the shape of former Man City and Arsenal left back, Silvinho. He actually began his playing career at Corinthians, making 136 appearances in the 90s.

He has a pretty similar squad than the one that could only finish 12th last year though, and with a limited managerial career, he might need some time to get them moving upwards.

Their matches have historically been low-scoring, and they will fancy their chances of a clean sheet against Atletico GO tonight.

Under 2.5 looks like a very solid selection at the Neo Química Arena, and hopefully it will seal this 11/2 treble

