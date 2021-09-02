The Daily Acca: An 11/2 boost on the World Cup Qualifiers

Take goals in Lithuania

Bet 1: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Lithuania v Northern Ireland @ 31/20 - KO 19:45 BST

To read why I fancy Over 2.5 Goals in Lithuania v Northern Ireland, please read my full preview of the match at this link.

Three Lions to maintain their 100% record

Bet 2: Back England @ 2/5 - KO 19:45 BST

Hungary performed well at Euro 2020, and while they only took two points from their three matches, they were drawn in the group of death with Portugal, France and Germany.

Marco Rossi has turned the team into one that is quite hard to beat, and that is reflected in their second position in Group I, with seven points from their opening three games.

Facing England is a much sterner test though, and with England on a high following the Euros, I expect Gareth Southgate's men to prove too strong in Budapest.

Poland to end their winless streak

Bet 3: Back Poland @ 8/15 - KO 19:45 BST

Poland have gone six matches without a victory, but that should change tonight as they welcome Albania to Warsaw.

They faced some decent teams during that winless run, and they will be keen now to add to the four points that they have taken from their first three Group I matches.

The Albanians have actually won two of their three outings to date, but they came against Andorra and San Marino, with England beating them relatively comfortably in their other fixture.