To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

The Daily Acca

Dimitar Berbatov

Football Podcast

The Daily Acca: An 11/2 boost on the World Cup Qualifiers

England manager - Gareth Southgate
The Three Lions should be capable of winning in Hungary

Paul Robinson delivered an 11/2 Daily Acca winner on last night's internationals and he's aiming to follow it up today with another 11/2 shot. Here are his selections:

Back England & Poland to Win, and Over 2.5 Goals in Lithuania v Northern Ireland @ an Odds Boost of 6.511/2

*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 11/2 from 9/2. Click the link above to gain access.

Take goals in Lithuania

Bet 1: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Lithuania v Northern Ireland @ 31/20 - KO 19:45 BST

To read why I fancy Over 2.5 Goals in Lithuania v Northern Ireland, please read my full preview of the match at this link.

Three Lions to maintain their 100% record

Bet 2: Back England @ 2/5 - KO 19:45 BST

Hungary performed well at Euro 2020, and while they only took two points from their three matches, they were drawn in the group of death with Portugal, France and Germany.

Marco Rossi has turned the team into one that is quite hard to beat, and that is reflected in their second position in Group I, with seven points from their opening three games.

Facing England is a much sterner test though, and with England on a high following the Euros, I expect Gareth Southgate's men to prove too strong in Budapest.

Poland to end their winless streak

Bet 3: Back Poland @ 8/15 - KO 19:45 BST

Poland have gone six matches without a victory, but that should change tonight as they welcome Albania to Warsaw.

They faced some decent teams during that winless run, and they will be keen now to add to the four points that they have taken from their first three Group I matches.

The Albanians have actually won two of their three outings to date, but they came against Andorra and San Marino, with England beating them relatively comfortably in their other fixture.

Daily Acca 2021/22 P/L

Wagered: 20pts
Returned: 25.57pts
P/L: +5.57pts

Get a Free £10 Bet – Every Day!

We’re doubling our Daily Rewards! From Thursday September 2 until Wednesday September 8, stake £20 on multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £10 to use on multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day after they are placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back England & Poland to Win, and Over 2.5 Goals in Lithuania v Northern Ireland @ an Odds Boost of 6.511/2

*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 11/2 from 9/2. Click the link above to gain access.

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Read past articles

More Daily Acca