The Daily Acca: An 11/2 boost on the World Cup Qualifiers
Paul Robinson delivered an 11/2 Daily Acca winner on last night's internationals and he's aiming to follow it up today with another 11/2 shot. Here are his selections:
Take goals in Lithuania
Bet 1: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Lithuania v Northern Ireland @ 31/20 - KO 19:45 BST
Three Lions to maintain their 100% record
Bet 2: Back England @ 2/5 - KO 19:45 BST
Hungary performed well at Euro 2020, and while they only took two points from their three matches, they were drawn in the group of death with Portugal, France and Germany.
Marco Rossi has turned the team into one that is quite hard to beat, and that is reflected in their second position in Group I, with seven points from their opening three games.
Facing England is a much sterner test though, and with England on a high following the Euros, I expect Gareth Southgate's men to prove too strong in Budapest.
Poland to end their winless streak
Bet 3: Back Poland @ 8/15 - KO 19:45 BST
Poland have gone six matches without a victory, but that should change tonight as they welcome Albania to Warsaw.
They faced some decent teams during that winless run, and they will be keen now to add to the four points that they have taken from their first three Group I matches.
The Albanians have actually won two of their three outings to date, but they came against Andorra and San Marino, with England beating them relatively comfortably in their other fixture.
Daily Acca 2021/22 P/L
Wagered: 20pts
Returned: 25.57pts
P/L: +5.57pts
