The Daily Acca: An 11/1 odds boost from Serie B

Tight game expected at Goias

Bet 1: Back Under 1.5 Goals in Goias v Operario PR @ 31/20 - KO 20:00 BST

Goias were relegated from the top flight last season, but after 14 games of this new season, they are only one point below the promotion places in Serie B.

Tonight they face a tricky home fixture against an Operario side that put two defeats behind them to beat Coritiba 1-0 last time. They are back up to eighth in the table and would leapfrog Goias with a victory.

Goals should be at a premium this evening, with four of Goias' last five at home seeing this selection land, and the same can be said for three of the visitors' last five on the road.

No clean sheets in clash of the top two

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Coritiba v Nautico @ 23/20 - KO 00:00 BST (Sat)

Another relegated side from the Brazilian top flight last year was Coritiba, but they are right up there this season - currently sitting second in the table.

The team above them are tonight's opponents, and while they do have a game in hand, the gap is five points.

Unlike the first selection, I am actually expecting goals in this one, with both teams to score a very tempting price at odds-against.

The hosts have seen their last three at home end with goals at both ends, as did their match with Londrina two games prior to that.

Nautico are currently on a run of four to see BTTS backers collect, and only once this term have they failed to find the net in an away outing.

Cruzeiro to flop again

Bet 3: Back Londrina & Draw @ 10/11 - KO 01:30 BST (Sat)

At the other end of Serie B we have Cruzeiro and Londrina, who sit in 19th and 18th respectively. The former are odds-on favourites to win tonight, but I am happy to oppose them at those prices.

The hosts have won only twice this season, and they are seven without a victory at present. Scoring goals has been a real issue, bar a 3-3 draw at Botafogo, and their opponents are coming into some form.

The visitors won their second match of the campaign when they were last in action a week ago - beating Remo 1-0. That victory came on the back of two 0-0 draws, and they are looking very solid at the back.

