The Daily Acca: All aboard the favourites in the Europa League

Gerrard's Rangers to get off the mark

Bet 1: Back Rangers @ 40/85 - KO 20:00 BST

Rangers are bottom of Group A having been beaten by both Lyon and Sparta Prague. They now have back to back matches with Brondby, where six points has to be the requirement.

Steven Gerrard's men haven't quite been able to hit the heights of last season, but they are still top of the SPL, and they are unbeaten in seven in that competition.

This is definitely their easiest Europa fixture, and they should be able to beat a Danish side that lost 3-0 at Lyon last time.

Another victory for the Hammers

Bet 2: Back West Han @ 1/3 - KO 20:00 BST

The Hammers are top of Group H having taken maximum points from fixtures against Dinamo Zagreb and Rapid Vienna.

Genk have won one and lost one, and the concern for them ahead of their trip to the London Stadium is that they have lost their last three games in all competitions. In fact, it's four defeat from their last five, and this is the hardest test of the lot.

David Moyes' men put their Brentford defeat behind them by winning at Goodison Park on Sunday - a victory which was their fourth in five outings.

Lyon to flop in Eindhoven

Bet 3: Back PSV @ 11/10 - KO 20:00 BST

PSV have been the only team that have been able to keep pace with Ajax in Holland this season, and they also top Group B in the Europa League.

Roger Schmidt's men narrowly exited the Champions League in the qualifying rounds, as they were edged out by Benfica 2-1 on aggregate.

So far in this competition they have draw with Real Sociedad and thumped Sturm Graz, and they head into tonight's fixture on the back of three straight wins.

Lyon also have four points from their two Group B matches, but they are only 10th in Ligue One, and they were beaten at home by Monaco on Saturday.