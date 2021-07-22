The Daily Acca: Aberdeen to kick off this 13/2 odds boost

Scots to triumph at odds-against

Bet 1: Back Aberdeen @ 13/10 - KO 19:45 BST

The Dons could only finish in fourth place in the SPL last year, which means they find themselves in the new Europa Conference League. They haven't got the easiest of draws either, but I expect them to build a first leg lead.

BK Hacken are the visitors, and they finished third in the Allsvenskan last year. Their domestic league has already recommenced this season, so while that gives them a bit of a fitness edge, it's worth noting that after 11 matches, they are only eighth.

This is manager, Stephen Glass' first taste of European football as manager at Pittodrie, and assuming his team play near their best, the 13/10 for them to win feels generous.

No Estonian worries for Dundalk

Bet 2: Back Dundalk @ 8/13 - KO 20:00 BST

It's Ireland versus Estonia in Dublin this evening, and I fancy the Irish to come out on top.

FCI Levadia are the visitors to the Tallaght Stadium, and after finishing third in their domestic league last season, they lead the way after 17 matches of the new campaign.

Dundalk are only sixth in the Irish Premier Division, but they are on a bit of a roll with three wins from their last three games in all competitions, and they achieved that without conceding a goal.

It's also three victories on the bounce at home, and they have more European experience than their opponents.

Coritiba to win again

Bet 3: Back Coritiba @ 3/4 - KO 23:00 BST

The selection were relegated from the Brazilian top flight last season, but they have made a great start of going straight back up, as they head into tonight's fixture in second place in Serie B.

Gustavo Morinigo's side have two games in hand over Nautico at the top, and if they win them both, they will be the new leaders. The first of those is tonight, and they should be able to beat CRB.

The visitors finished 10th last year, but they have improved to be fifth so far in this campaign. Their away form is pretty poor though - four defeats from their last five on the road.

