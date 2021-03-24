The Daily Acca: A trio of World Cup Qualifiers odds boosted to 3/1

No 2016 repeat for Wales

Bet 1: Back Belgium @ 3/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

Belgium begin their World Cup Qualifying campaign against Wales and it's almost impossible to see anything other than three points for the hosts.

Roberto Martinez's side are now one of the powerhouses of World football, and not only are they among the favourites to win this summer's Euros, they are expected to be one of the main challengers to win this tournament too.

The Welsh are still without Ryan Giggs, and even though they won both matches under Rob Page last November, they were both at home and came against Ireland and Finland.

These two teams haven't met since the Welsh had one of their finest nights in their history, in the quarter-finals of 2016, but plenty of water has gone under the bridge since then, and there won't be a repeat here.

Pressure to mount on Kenny

Bet 2: Back Serbia @ 4/6 - KO 19:45 GMT

Republic of Ireland are at a low ebb under Stephen Kenny, as after eight matches in charge, he is yet to win and been beaten four times.

The Serbs suffered Euro 2020 heartache as they lost to Scotland on penalties in a Play-off, but they have gone unbeaten since - three draws and a 5-0 thumping of Russia.

It is hard to have any confidence in the Irish at present, as they haven't even scored a goal in any of their last seven outings. Based on that, the hosts are a decent bet.

Croats to prove too good for Slovenia

Bet 3: Back Croatia @ 3/4 - KO 19:45 GMT

Slovenia taken an eight match unbeaten streak into this evening's clash with Croatia, but they have played plenty of minnows during that run, and they failed to beat Azerbaijan and Greece in two of their last three games.

Croatia have lost three of their last four, but they did come against Portugal, Sweden and France - with all three defeats being a one-goal margin.

The World Cup 2018 finalists will be keen to get their qualifying for 2022 off to a good start, and they should be capable of doing so, even if they just perform as well as they did in the three aforementioned losses.

