The Daily Acca: A trio of home wins from the Championship

Rangers to get back on track

Bet 1: Back QPR @ 5/6 - KO 15:00 GMT

QPR have gone four without a win in all competitions, but today they take on Hull who are also out of form, and with home advantage, I expect Mark Warburton's men to deliver.

The hosts are still up in fourth place in the Championship, and they are unbeaten in four at Loftus Road - two wins and two draws.

The visitors are down in 20th, and while they ended a run of three defeats with a 0-0 draw at Bramall Lane last time, it's still three defeats from their last five on the road.

Lowe to continue to hit new heights

Bet 2: Back Preston @ 4/6 - KO 15:00 GMT

Preston's win at Peterborough last Saturday extended their unbeaten run to six - three of which were victories.

They are now within touching distance of the Play-offs, and Ryan Lowe has done ever so well since joining from Plymouth Argyle.

Reading are the visitors to Deepdale this afternoon and while they managed to end a run of eight consecutive defeats, a 0-0 draw with Peterborough really isn't good form.

Rams to pick up another vital three points

Bet 3: Back Derby @ 17/20 - KO 15:00 GMT

It's Rooney versus Ferguson at Pride Park this afternoon, and I really can't see anything other than a Rams win.

Derby were beaten 4-1 at the Riverside last weekend, but Middlesbrough are an improving team, and at home, it's four wins and a draw from their last five.

Posh are one of the worst sides in the division, and they missed an opportunity to help save themselves by only drawing 0-0 at home to Reading in the week.

Away from home it's just one point from a possible 24 since their last away win in October.