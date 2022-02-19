The Daily Acca: A trio of home wins from the Championship
There are three home wins from the Championship for Paul Robinson today, and they begin at Loftus Road. Here are his selections:
Back QPR, Preston & Derby all to Win @ an Odds Boost of 6.511/2
Rangers to get back on track
Bet 1: Back QPR @ 5/6 - KO 15:00 GMT
QPR have gone four without a win in all competitions, but today they take on Hull who are also out of form, and with home advantage, I expect Mark Warburton's men to deliver.
The hosts are still up in fourth place in the Championship, and they are unbeaten in four at Loftus Road - two wins and two draws.
The visitors are down in 20th, and while they ended a run of three defeats with a 0-0 draw at Bramall Lane last time, it's still three defeats from their last five on the road.
Lowe to continue to hit new heights
Bet 2: Back Preston @ 4/6 - KO 15:00 GMT
Preston's win at Peterborough last Saturday extended their unbeaten run to six - three of which were victories.
They are now within touching distance of the Play-offs, and Ryan Lowe has done ever so well since joining from Plymouth Argyle.
Reading are the visitors to Deepdale this afternoon and while they managed to end a run of eight consecutive defeats, a 0-0 draw with Peterborough really isn't good form.
Rams to pick up another vital three points
Bet 3: Back Derby @ 17/20 - KO 15:00 GMT
It's Rooney versus Ferguson at Pride Park this afternoon, and I really can't see anything other than a Rams win.
Derby were beaten 4-1 at the Riverside last weekend, but Middlesbrough are an improving team, and at home, it's four wins and a draw from their last five.
Posh are one of the worst sides in the division, and they missed an opportunity to help save themselves by only drawing 0-0 at home to Reading in the week.
Away from home it's just one point from a possible 24 since their last away win in October.
Daily Acca 2021/22 P/L
Wagered: 163pts
Returned: 130.03pts
P/L: -32.97pts
