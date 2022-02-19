To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

The Daily Acca: A trio of home wins from the Championship

Preston North End manager - Ryan Lowe
Can Ryan Lowe take Preston into the top six?

There are three home wins from the Championship for Paul Robinson today, and they begin at Loftus Road. Here are his selections:

Back QPR, Preston & Derby all to Win @ an Odds Boost of 6.511/2

Rangers to get back on track

Bet 1: Back QPR @ 5/6 - KO 15:00 GMT

QPR have gone four without a win in all competitions, but today they take on Hull who are also out of form, and with home advantage, I expect Mark Warburton's men to deliver.

The hosts are still up in fourth place in the Championship, and they are unbeaten in four at Loftus Road - two wins and two draws.

The visitors are down in 20th, and while they ended a run of three defeats with a 0-0 draw at Bramall Lane last time, it's still three defeats from their last five on the road.

Lowe to continue to hit new heights

Bet 2: Back Preston @ 4/6 - KO 15:00 GMT

Preston's win at Peterborough last Saturday extended their unbeaten run to six - three of which were victories.

They are now within touching distance of the Play-offs, and Ryan Lowe has done ever so well since joining from Plymouth Argyle.

Reading are the visitors to Deepdale this afternoon and while they managed to end a run of eight consecutive defeats, a 0-0 draw with Peterborough really isn't good form.

Rams to pick up another vital three points

Bet 3: Back Derby @ 17/20 - KO 15:00 GMT

It's Rooney versus Ferguson at Pride Park this afternoon, and I really can't see anything other than a Rams win.

Derby were beaten 4-1 at the Riverside last weekend, but Middlesbrough are an improving team, and at home, it's four wins and a draw from their last five.

Posh are one of the worst sides in the division, and they missed an opportunity to help save themselves by only drawing 0-0 at home to Reading in the week.

Away from home it's just one point from a possible 24 since their last away win in October.

Daily Acca 2021/22 P/L

Wagered: 163pts
Returned: 130.03pts
P/L: -32.97pts

Recommended bets

