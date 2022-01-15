The Daily Acca: A trio of Championship draws at 33/1

Another point for Rooney's Derby

The Rams were knocked out of the FA Cup at Coventry last weekend, but they won't be massively bothered by that, as their fight is to stay in the Championship.

Wayne Rooney's men have battled to some great results in the league of late, taking 10 points from a possible 12. They are still 11 points adrift of safety, but you wouldn't rule them out from pulling off a great escape.

Today they welcome Sheffield United to Pride Park, with the Blades also on an upward curve. They too exited the cup last weekend, but in the league it's four wins in a row and no defeat in five.

The visitors are the favourites to get the win here, but Derby have only been beaten twice at home this term, and I think the play is to back the draw.

Spoils to be shared at the Den

These two teams both faced Premier League opposition in the FA Cup last weekend, and while Millwall couldn't stop Crystal Palace, Forest caused an upset by knocking out Arsenal.

Steve Cooper's side put in a great performance to beat the Gunners, and it ended a run of two straight defeats. Results have usually been good since Cooper joined the club though, with the only downside being that they have drawn plenty of games.

The Lions are actually unbeaten in five at home in the Championship - two of the last were draws - and I can see this one ending all square.

Another draw for Coventry

The Sky Blue had been in the top six for most of the season, but they start the weekend in 10th, and are winless in six in the league.

Four of those six were draws though, and they did pick up a victory in the FA Cup last Saturday, so Mark Robins' men will have a bit more of a spring in their step today.

Posh are third from bottom, having struggled since their promotion from League One. They did beat Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup though, and that made it back to back wins on this ground.

It's actually just one loss in six at home for Darren Ferguson's team, and with both sides struggling for goals, a draw seems likely.