The Daily Acca: A tense night in North London to help land this 11/2 treble

Bochum to drop points in promotion challenge

Bet 1: Back St Pauli & Draw @ 8/13 - KO 19:30 GMT

It's third bottom versus second from top in Hamburg this evening, and I am backing the strugglers to get at least a point.

St Pauli have won their last two games, to extend their unbeaten run to four. That run includes a draw with Holsten Kiel (currently third) and a win over Hannover 96 (eight).

Despite their lowly league position in the Bundesliga 2, Timo Schultz's side have achieved positive results in five of their eight on this ground, this season.

Bochum are pushing for promotion, and they can close the gap on the leaders to just a single point if they win their game in hand here.

A four match winning run came to an end with a 1-1 draw at the 17th placed, Sandhausen, last time though, and it's just one victory in four on their travels - two of which ended in defeat.

Goals at a premium in Mourinho v Klopp

Bet 2: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Tottenham v Liverpool @ 6/5 - KO 20:00 GMT

All eyes will be on North London tonight, as Jose Mourinho's Spurs take on a Liverpool team that badly need a result.

I have called too many Liverpool matches wrong lately, with my only success being an Under 2.5 selection in their game against Burnley.

It has to be the play again this evening, as it's a match that neither side will want to lose, whereas a draw isn't the end of the world.

We know how Tottenham will play - cautiously with the aim to nick one on the break. If they do get 1-0 ahead, Mourinho will shut up shop and be even more negative.

Jurgen Klopp's men did look better in the forward areas at Old Trafford, but their problems are far from solved, and I can't see them finding the net more than once in this one.

Goals at both ends in Naples

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Napoli v Spezia @ 4/5 - KO 20:00 GMT

This is the last quarter-final tie to be played in this season's Coppa Italia, with the victors going on to face Atalanta in the semis.

It is obviously no surprise that Napoli are the warm favourites to progress, as they sit sixth in Seire A, compared to Spezia's 15th.

Interestingly though, when the met in the league, on this ground, three weeks ago, it was Spezia who came out on top in a 1-2 win.

I am not sure that we will see a repeat here, but the visitors have scored in all bar two away matches this term, and it's just one clean sheet in six at home for the hosts.

