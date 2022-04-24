The Daily Acca: A romp for Liverpool in this 7/1 treble

Toffees to be blown away

Bet 1: Back Liverpool HT/FT @ 4/7 - KO 16:30 BST

Liverpool were in rampant form against Manchester United on Tuesday, and I see no reason why that won't be the same against Everton today.

As this is a Merseyside derby, it will likely be a million miles an hour from the first whistle, and that should play right into Liverpool's hands.

Everton have taken four points from their last six available, but they were very fortunate to get a draw with Leicester last time, and away from home it's two draws and 11 defeats from their last 13.

Milan to go top

Bet 2: Back AC Milan 31/20 - KO 19:45 BST

AC Milan were knocked out of the Coppa Italia by rivals, Inter, on Tuesday, and they now resume their battle with them for the Serie A title.

Inter are one point clear at the top with five games to go, so while Stefano Pioli's side face a very tricky trip to Lazio this evening, I think they are a good price to get the win.

The visitors are unbeaten in nine on their travels - winning on six occasions. Lazio are seventh in the league, and they have won just four of their last 10 at Stadio Olimpico - losing to Juventus and Napoli.

Goal trend to continue for French duo

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Reims v Marseille @ 20/23 - KO 19:45 BST

Marseille are second in Ligue One, and they have a three point lead over Monaco in third, with a game in hand.

Tonight they travel to 13th placed, Reims, and I can definitely see both teams scoring.

This selection has landed in four of the hosts' last five on this ground, while the visitors are on a run of six away matches to have goals at both ends.

It's also worth noting that the last three meetings between this pair have seen BTTS backers collect.