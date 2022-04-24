The Daily Acca: A romp for Liverpool in this 7/1 treble
It's a 7/1 Daily Acca for Paul Robinson today and it all kicks off with the Merseyside derby. Here are his selections:
Back Liverpool HT/FT, AC Milan to Win, and BTTS in Reims v Marseille @ an Odds Boost of 8.07/1
*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 7/1 from 6/1. Click the link above to gain access.
Toffees to be blown away
Bet 1: Back Liverpool HT/FT @ 4/7 - KO 16:30 BST
Liverpool were in rampant form against Manchester United on Tuesday, and I see no reason why that won't be the same against Everton today.
As this is a Merseyside derby, it will likely be a million miles an hour from the first whistle, and that should play right into Liverpool's hands.
Everton have taken four points from their last six available, but they were very fortunate to get a draw with Leicester last time, and away from home it's two draws and 11 defeats from their last 13.
Milan to go top
Bet 2: Back AC Milan 31/20 - KO 19:45 BST
AC Milan were knocked out of the Coppa Italia by rivals, Inter, on Tuesday, and they now resume their battle with them for the Serie A title.
Inter are one point clear at the top with five games to go, so while Stefano Pioli's side face a very tricky trip to Lazio this evening, I think they are a good price to get the win.
The visitors are unbeaten in nine on their travels - winning on six occasions. Lazio are seventh in the league, and they have won just four of their last 10 at Stadio Olimpico - losing to Juventus and Napoli.
Goal trend to continue for French duo
Bet 3: Back BTTS in Reims v Marseille @ 20/23 - KO 19:45 BST
Marseille are second in Ligue One, and they have a three point lead over Monaco in third, with a game in hand.
Tonight they travel to 13th placed, Reims, and I can definitely see both teams scoring.
This selection has landed in four of the hosts' last five on this ground, while the visitors are on a run of six away matches to have goals at both ends.
It's also worth noting that the last three meetings between this pair have seen BTTS backers collect.
Daily Acca 2021/22 P/L
Wagered: 215pts
Returned: 171.76pts
P/L: -43.24pts
Bet £10 and Get a Free £2 Bet on ACCAs Every Day!
Place £10 worth of ACCAs or Bet Builders at odds of 2.0 or above over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £2 bet to use on ACCAs or Bet Builders. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.