The Daily Acca: A late night 13/2 odds boost

Goals to be at a premium in Brazil

Bet 1: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Chapecoense v Corinthians @ 40/85 - KO 01:00 BST (Fri)

These two teams have played 18 times between them this season and they have only produced a combined total of 15 goals.

The visitors have scored seven and conceded seven, and while the hosts have been involved in slightly more entertaining matches, they have netted just once in four home games.

A total of seven of Corinthians' nine fixtures this term have seen this selection land, and the same can be said for two of Chapecoense's four at home.

Spoils to be shared in Serie B

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Remo v Vila Nova @ 15/8 - KO 01:00 BST (Fri)

Dropping down a division now and I am struggling to split Remo and Vila Nova.

Remo are actually bottom of Serie B, having taken just seven points from a possible 24. Half of their matches have ended all square though - two of which came from their last three at home.

Vila Nova are in 12th place, but they are actually only three points better off than their opponents, and they have played a game more. They are unbeaten in three, but two of those were draws.

Nashville to roll on at home

Bet 3: Back Nashville @ 8/13 - KO 01:30 BST (Fri)

Nashville are the odds-on favourites to beat Atlanta in the MLS tonight, and I think that they will oblige.

The Tennessee based club are fifth in the Eastern Conference, and they have actually only lost one of their 11 outings this season.

Atlanta, meanwhile, are in 10th, and they come into the game without a win in six - losing two of their last three.

Since returning to Nashville for a run of home fixtures, they have taken seven points from a possible nine, and they should be able to make that 10 from 12 tonight.

