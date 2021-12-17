The Daily Acca: A home win for Lazio in this 5/1 treble

Lazio to stop the rot

Bet 1: Back Lazio @ 8/15 - KO 17:30 GMT

Lazio are dropping down the league quite quickly, and they really need to get back on track. The good news for Maurizio Sarri's side is that they are at home against a team that haven't won since September.

Genoa are third from bottom in Serie A, and they have lost four of their last five. Andriy Shevchenko has been in the job since November, and results have arguably got worse under his tenure.

Only Juventus have beaten Lazio here in the league this term, and they have won on five occasions - from eight outings.

Wolfsburg to keep the score down

Bet 2: Back Under 3.5 Goals in Bayern Munich v Wolfsburg @ 11/10 - KO 19:30 GMT

Bayern have racked up a remarkable 52 goals in 15 Bundesliga fixtures this season, but Wolfsburg do keep it relatively tight, and Under 3,5 Goals at odds-against is very tempting.

The visitors have actually lost six on the bounce in all competitions, but they didn't concede more than three in any of those games, and it's just 25 goals against in 16 league outings.

The hosts beat Stuttgart 5-0 last time, but prior to that, six of their previous seven in all competitions saw this selection land.

Top versus bottom clash to be low-scoring

Bet 3: Back Under 3.5 Goals in Salernitana v Inter @ 8/11 - KO 19:45 GMT

Salernitana are bottom of Serie A, and they have only managed to score 11 times in 17 matches this year. They are at home this evening, but they are up against the current leaders and defending champions.

Inter beat Cagliari 4-0 when they were last in action, but prior to that, seven of their previous eight had ended with three goals or fewer being scored.

Securing the three points is all that matters to them here, and I can't imagine that they will be pushing for goals if they are 2-0 up.