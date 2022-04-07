The Daily Acca: A good night for the English in Europe

West Ham to be the kings of Lyon

Bet 1: Back West Ham @ 1/1 - KO 20:00 GMT

The Hammers have a real chance of making the semi-finals of the Europa League, as they have been drawn against Lyon in the quarters.

The French Club are only ninth in Ligue One this term, and it was a big surprise to see them beat Porto in the last 16 of this competition.

I fully expect David Moyes' men to take a lead to Lyon for the for the second leg, with the hosts being six unbeaten at home, winning their last four, which includes a victory over Sevilla.

On-song Barca to win in Germany

Bet 2: Back Barcelona @ 7/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

Barcelona are being forced to slum it in the Europa League in 2022, following their exit from the Champions League in the group stage.

The team are in much better form than they were back then though, culminating in victories over Real Madrid and Sevilla in the last couple of weeks.

They travel to Germany for this first leg to take on an Eintracht Frankfurt side that are down in ninth place in the Bundesliga. They have gone four without a win too - albeit they were all draws.

Foxes to conquer the Dutch

Bet 3: Back Leicester @ 11/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

Leicester are one of the favourites to land the inaugural Europe Conference League, and while they face a tough test against PSV in the quarters, I think that they will come through it.

Brendan Rodgers' men should have beaten Man United at Old Trafford on Saturday, and they were unlucky to only come away with a point. That result came on the back of a 2-1 home win over Brentford.

It's four straight victories at the King Power for the Foxes, and while PSV are 13 unbeaten in all competitions, they rarely face teams the calibre of Leicester.