The Daily Acca: A final 5/1 flourish on the World Cup Qualifiers

Wales to be left to sweat over home Play-off tie

Bet 1: Back Belgium @ 5/4 - KO 19:45 GMT

Belgium have already won Group E, having taken 19 points from a possible 21 to date. Only the Czech Republic have been able to stop them from having a 100% record, and that draw in Prague came back in March.

Wales can still be caught by the Czechs for second place in the group, but Rob Page's side are already guaranteed a Play-off spot due to their Nations League performance.

Finishing as runners-up to Belgium would give them a home draw in the Play-offs though, so they do have that incentive to avoid defeat in Cardiff this evening.

I just can't see it though, especially as it has been confirmed that Gareth Bale won't be starting the game. The Real Madrid forward is their inspirational leader, and the visitors put their Nations League defeats behind them by beating Estonia on Saturday.

Dutch to get the job done

Bet 2: Back Netherlands @ 2/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

Group G has been one of the most intriguing of the European qualifiers, and it comes to a head in Rotterdam tonight.

The Netherlands hold the advantage as they have 20 points, with Turkey and Norway on 18. The Turks only need to match Norway's result to guarantee a Play-off place at worse, and they have the easier fixture.

Ståle Solbakken's visitors to Holland dropped vital points against Latvia at the weekend - drawing 0-0 at home. That was their second draw in three matches, and the Dutch have so far won all four of their home qualifiers - to an aggregate score of 18-1.

Turkey to hold up their end of the bargain

Bet 3: Back Turkey 4/6 - KO 19:45 GMT

Turkey finish the group in Montenegro, and while their opponents managed a draw here with Holland on Saturday, they have won just one of their last nine matches.

The Turks were one of the big disappointments of Euro 2020, as they just couldn't put their opening 3-0 defeat to Italy behind them.

They have been better since though, with Stefan Kuntz taking over as manager for their last three games.

The former German international has led them to two victories and a draw, and he has the experience to get the teams' mentality right.

