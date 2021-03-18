The Daily Acca: A European goal special at 11/2

A typical Mourinho performance in Croatia

Bet 1: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Dinamo Zagreb v Tottenham @ 9/10 - KO 17:55 GMT

Spurs take a 2-0 lead to Zagreb and I would imagine that Jose Mourinho won't be overly attacking this evening.

They need to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat in the North London derby, but I doubt that they will suffer any psychological effects from that.

The visitors should be able to control this game given their superiority, and it has all the makings of a low-scoring affair.

Entertainment at the Emirates

Bet 2: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Arsenal v Olympiakos @ 4/6 - KO 19:00 GMT

The Gunners did well to win the first leg 3-1 in Greece and I fancy more goals again today.

Mikel Arteta's side are on a roll with four wins and a draw from their last five matches. All bar one of those - at Burnley - saw this selection land, and they scored three goals themselves on three occasions.

Olympiakos have to go for it at the Emirates, as they need to score at least three goals to have a chance of progressing. That fact alone should lead to an open game.

Goals to be in fashion in Milan

Bet 3: Back Over 2.5 Goals in AC Milan v Man United @ 19/20 - KO 20:00 GMT

More goals in the Europa League now in an evenly poised tie between AC Milan and Manchester United.

The Italians have seen their Serie A title challenge go up in smoke in recent weeks, but if they do manage to finish second to Inter, it must be classed as a great campaign for the Rossoneri.

These two teams are big contenders to win this trophy, and they are both capable of putting the ball in the net.

United scored four at Sociedad in the last round and in their Champions League group, all three of their away fixtures saw this selection land.

