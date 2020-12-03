The Daily Acca: A Europa League Special

Arsenal's rapid decline to continue

Bet 1: Back Rapid Vienna +1 Goal @ 17/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

Arsenal have already qualified from Group B, and while they have managed to keep their results going in this competition, their domestic form has been poor, and I believe that they are vulnerable tonight.

Rapid Vienna are battling it out with Molde for second place behind the Gunners, and even a point at the Emirates would be a boost, ahead of them hosting the Norwegians next week.

Mikel Arteta is coming in for a bit of criticism, and his team were beaten again at the weekend - losing 2-1 at home to Wolves.

A home victory as standard for Rangers

Bet 2: Back Rangers @ 4/9 - KO 20:00 GMT

Steven Gerrard's men have excelled themselves on all fronts this season, as they have a healthy lead at the head of the SPL, and they know that a victory tonight, confirms their place in the next round of the Europa League.

I can't see any issues for Rangers, they won the reverse fixture in Belgium by a 2-0 scoreline, and Standard Liege have little chance of getting out of the group.

Only Benfica have been able to stop the hosts winning at Ibrox this term, and they needed two late goals to do so.

Leverkusen to have an nice trip to France

Bet 3: Back Leverkusen @ 11/20 - KO 20:00 GMT

Nice's form has fallen off a cliff in recent weeks, and they head into tonight's match on the back of four straight defeats - three of which were at home.

They are on home soil again this evening, but the Germans come to town knowing that victory will boost their chances of topping the group.

Leverkusen are unbeaten in six in all competitions - five of which were wins - and they have been scoring goals for fun. Also, when they met Nice in October, they beat them 6-2.

