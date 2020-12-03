The Daily Acca: A Europa League Special
It's Europa League action for Paul Robinson tonight, as he believes that Arsenal will let down favourite backers at the Emirates. Here are his selections:
- Back Rapid Vienna +1 Goal @ 17/10
- Back Rangers @ 4/9
- Back Leverkusen @ 11/20
The Acca pays approximately 5/1
Arsenal's rapid decline to continue
Bet 1: Back Rapid Vienna +1 Goal @ 17/10 - KO 20:00 GMT
Arsenal have already qualified from Group B, and while they have managed to keep their results going in this competition, their domestic form has been poor, and I believe that they are vulnerable tonight.
Rapid Vienna are battling it out with Molde for second place behind the Gunners, and even a point at the Emirates would be a boost, ahead of them hosting the Norwegians next week.
Mikel Arteta is coming in for a bit of criticism, and his team were beaten again at the weekend - losing 2-1 at home to Wolves.
A home victory as standard for Rangers
Bet 2: Back Rangers @ 4/9 - KO 20:00 GMT
Steven Gerrard's men have excelled themselves on all fronts this season, as they have a healthy lead at the head of the SPL, and they know that a victory tonight, confirms their place in the next round of the Europa League.
I can't see any issues for Rangers, they won the reverse fixture in Belgium by a 2-0 scoreline, and Standard Liege have little chance of getting out of the group.
Only Benfica have been able to stop the hosts winning at Ibrox this term, and they needed two late goals to do so.
Leverkusen to have an nice trip to France
Bet 3: Back Leverkusen @ 11/20 - KO 20:00 GMT
Nice's form has fallen off a cliff in recent weeks, and they head into tonight's match on the back of four straight defeats - three of which were at home.
They are on home soil again this evening, but the Germans come to town knowing that victory will boost their chances of topping the group.
Leverkusen are unbeaten in six in all competitions - five of which were wins - and they have been scoring goals for fun. Also, when they met Nice in October, they beat them 6-2.
Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L
Wagered: 77pts
Returned: 55.8pts
P/L: -21.2pts
2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts
Daily Offer - Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples
Stake £20 on a multiple and, after it has settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bet must settle before 23:59 on the day it's placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Back Rapid Vienna +1 Goal @ 17/10
Back Rangers @ 4/9
Back Leverkusen @ 11/20
The Acca pays approximately 5/1
Multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.