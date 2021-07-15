The Daily Acca: A Europa Conference League Odds Boost

Glentoran to bow out in Wales

Bet 1: Back The New Saints @ 4/5 - KO 18:15 BST

The first leg in Belfast between TNS and Glentoran finished 1-1, and given that good result for the Welsh side, I expect them to complete the job in Oswestry.

The hosts made it through to the second Qualifying Round of the Europa League last season, eventually losing on penalties. They will be hopeful of progressing further in this new competition, and they are usually very strong at home.

The visitors were knocked out in the first Qualifying Round of last year's Europa, but they did come up against Motherwell - losing 5-1 at Fir Park.

Mick McDermott's men couldn't make home advantage pay in the first leg of this tie, needing a late equaliser to draw the game. They appear up against it at Park Hall.

Tight affair expected in Northern Ireland

Bet 2: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Larne v Bala Town @ 3/4 - KO 19:30 BST

It's Northern Ireland vs Wales again in our second leg of the Daily Acca, and this time I am going for a low-scoring affair.

The first leg in Bala finished 1-0 to Larne, and they will likely set up to protect that lead this evening. They finished fourth in their domestic league last season, and then saw off Glenavon and Clifonville in the Play-offs for this competition.

Bala would have been hugely disappointed to lose the first leg, especially at home. They have Europa League experience though, getting through to the second Qualifying Round last term - eventually losing 2-0 at Standard Liege.

Given that the deficit is only one goal, I don't expect them to panic early on, and this game could remain quite tight for the first half at least.

Bohemians to get the job done in Dublin

Bet 3: Back Bohemians @ 1/2 - KO 19:45 BST

It's Ireland vs Iceland for our final selection, and I expect that the former will come out on top.

The first leg at Stjarnan finished all square, with Ross Tierney getting a second half equaliser for Bohemians.

Both of these teams are already underway in their domestic leagues, and it is Bohemians who are in the better form. They are on a run of six straight victories at home - racking up 21 goals in the process.

