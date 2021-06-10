The Daily Acca: A Copa do Brasil Odds Boost

No worries for Gremio

Bet 1: Back Gremio @ 40/85 - KO 19:30 BST

Gremio are three divisions higher than Brasiliense in the Brazilian football pyramid, and they beat them 2-0 in the first leg of this tie. Even allowing for the fact that they are away here, and that Tiago Nunes won't play his best XI, I can't see anything other than a Gremio victory.

The visitors aren't just a run of the mill top flight team either, they finished sixth in Serie A last term, and are expected to go well again this season - albeit they did lose their opening game 3-2.

Remo to grab a goal

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Atletico MG v Remo @ 4/5 - KO 23:00 BST

It's another David v Goliath Brazilian cup fixture here as Atletico Mineiro are expected to challenge for the Serie A title, while opponents, Remo, have only just been promoted to Serie B.

The hosts won the first leg 2-0, so a bit like my first selection, I very much doubt that they will field their best players tonight - especially given that they face Sao Paulo just three days later.

Remo have started well enough in the second tier - taking four points from a possible six - and they scored in both matches. I am backing them to find the net again here.

Early pacesetters to continue their fast start

Bet 3: Back Fortaleza @ 13/8 - KO 01:30 BST (Fri)

To a more competitive affair now, as our third and final selection from the Brazilian Cup (or Copa do Brasil), features two teams from the top division.

The first leg at Fortaleza finished 1-1, so Ceara might fancy their chances of progressing, given home advantage. I disagree though, as the visitors have made a cracking start to their league campaign.

Juan Pablo Vojvoda's men won 2-1 at Atletico Mineiro, before thumping Internacional 5-1 at the weekend. That is strong form, while Ceara lost 3-1 at Santos most recently.