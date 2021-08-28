The Daily Acca: A Championship boost at 12/1

Bowyer's Blues to impress again

Bet 1: Back Birmingham @ 23/10 - KO 15:00 BST

The Blues have made an impressive start to their Championship campaign, winning twice and only losing to Bournemouth.

They thumped Luton 5-0 at Kenilworth Road last weekend, and while they were beaten in the cup by Fulham on Tuesday, that can be forgiven.

Markus Schopp is the new man in charge at Barnsley, and his team have taken five points from their opening four games. Their sole victory came at home to Coventry, but they have also been beaten here by Luton.

The visitors are a very tempting price to make it three away wins from three this afternoon, and they have to kick off this acca.

Fulham to signal their intent

Bet 2: Back Fulham @ 10/11 - KO 15:00 BST

There are only three Championship teams to have taken 10 points from their opening four fixtures, and two of them meet at Craven Cottage today.

Fulham are on a roll having won their last four in all competitions, and they are the current favourites to win the title.

Stoke are clearly in good form too, and they have won their last three - two league and one cup. They don't have as strong a side as the Cottagers though, and I expect Marco Silva's men to get the job done in front of their own fans.

Goals to flow at Loftus Road

Bet 3: Back Over 2.5 Goals in QPR v Coventry @ 20/23 - KO 15:00 BST

It's fifth versus fourth at Loftus Road this afternoon, and I am expecting at least three goals.

Mark Warburton's hosts have seen three of their four league games end with Over 2.5 backers collecting, and in their two home matches, neither side have kept a clean sheet.

The Sky Blues have become the masters of late goals, as they have twice scored deep into injury time to win a game.

Two of their four outings have seen this selection land, and they will travel to London full of confidence.

