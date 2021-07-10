The Daily Acca: A big boost from Brazil

Big Green to see off Santos

Bet 1: Back Palmeiras @ 4/6 - KO 20:30 BST

Palmeiras have hit the front in the early stages of the Brazilian title race, and I expect them to make it five wins on the bounce tonight.

They welcome Santos to Allianz Parque, with the visitors struggling for results on their travels.

Fernando Diniz's men have taken just one point from a possible 12 away from home this term, and it's only their results in front of their own fans that have them in the top half.

The selection have won four and drawn one of their five at home this season, and they racked up 11 goals in the process.

Big Phil to return with a draw

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Gremio v Internacional @ 2/1 - KO 20:30 BST

Gremio have been a huge disappointment so far this season, and while they have a couple of games in hand, sitting bottom with just two points from a possible 24 is nowhere near good enough.

They have a new face in the dugout tonight though, and it's a familiar one. Luiz Felipe Scolari has joined the club for a fourth managerial run, and it's only natural to expect an improvement.

The visitors to Porto Alegre for his first game back are Internacional, and they will be a tough nut to crack. Admittedly they are only 14th in the league, but after losing their first away fixture of the season, they have gone four unbeaten - two wins and two draws.

Big game to produce a big score

Bet 3: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Athletico PR v Bragantino @ 11/10 - KO 21:30 BST

Two of the surprise packages of the Brazilian Serie A season have been Athletico PR and Bragantino, and they meet in Parana tonight.

The two clubs are third and second respectively, but they both failed to win in the week - Athletico losing 2-1 at Santos and Red Bull's latest acquisition being held 1-1 by Cuiaba.

I am expecting goals between the pair of them here, with the hosts themselves on a run of six straight matches to see Over 2.5 backers collect. It's also worth noting that the visitors have played five and won five on their travels this term - four of which had three goals or more.

