The Daily Acca: A 9/2 Italian Job
It's an Italian themed Daily Acca for Paul Robinson today, and his trio of Serie A picks have been boosted to 9/2. Here are his selections:
Back Napoli & Roma to Win, and Over 2.5 Goals in Torino v Lazio @ an Odds Boost of 5.59/2
*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 9/2 from 7/2. Click the link above to gain access.
Goals aplenty in Turin
Bet 1: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Torino v Lazio @ 8/11 - KO 17:30 BST
Torino have won their last two games having lost their opening two, and three of the four have seen this selection land.
Lazio have gone the other way - winning their opening pair of fixtures, before losing 2-0 at AC Milan and then drawing 2-2 at home to Cagliari last time.
Like their opponents, three of their four have finished with three goals or more, and this fixture last season was a seven goal thriller.
Napoli to maintain their 100% record
Bet 2: Back Napoli @ 10/11 - KO 17:30 BST
Napoli have played four and won four in Serie A this season, scoring a total of 10 goals and conceding just two. They have already won at Genoa and Udinese, and they are more than capable of winning at Sampdoria.
The hosts lost their opening game at home to AC Milan, but they have at least achieved positive results in their next three - two draws and a win.
Roberto D'Aversa's men will find it tough against an in-form Napoli though, and the away win is definitely the bet.
Roma to bounce back at home
Bet 3: Back Roma @ 1/2 - KO 19:45 BST
Jose Mourinho suffered his first defeat as Roma manager at the weekend, as his team were beaten 3-2 at Verona. Mourinho will be livid with that, and he will demand a reaction from his players tonight.
The visitors to Rome are Udinese, and they too fell to their first loss of the campaign against Napoli at the weekend. They were thumped 4-0 at home though, and their two victories this term only came against Venezia and Spezia.
Daily Acca 2021/22 P/L1
Wagered: 38pts
Returned: 42.25pts
P/L: +4.25pts
Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.