The Daily Acca: A 9/2 Italian Job

Goals aplenty in Turin

Bet 1: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Torino v Lazio @ 8/11 - KO 17:30 BST

Torino have won their last two games having lost their opening two, and three of the four have seen this selection land.

Lazio have gone the other way - winning their opening pair of fixtures, before losing 2-0 at AC Milan and then drawing 2-2 at home to Cagliari last time.

Like their opponents, three of their four have finished with three goals or more, and this fixture last season was a seven goal thriller.

Napoli to maintain their 100% record

Bet 2: Back Napoli @ 10/11 - KO 17:30 BST

Napoli have played four and won four in Serie A this season, scoring a total of 10 goals and conceding just two. They have already won at Genoa and Udinese, and they are more than capable of winning at Sampdoria.

The hosts lost their opening game at home to AC Milan, but they have at least achieved positive results in their next three - two draws and a win.

Roberto D'Aversa's men will find it tough against an in-form Napoli though, and the away win is definitely the bet.

Roma to bounce back at home

Bet 3: Back Roma @ 1/2 - KO 19:45 BST

Jose Mourinho suffered his first defeat as Roma manager at the weekend, as his team were beaten 3-2 at Verona. Mourinho will be livid with that, and he will demand a reaction from his players tonight.

The visitors to Rome are Udinese, and they too fell to their first loss of the campaign against Napoli at the weekend. They were thumped 4-0 at home though, and their two victories this term only came against Venezia and Spezia.

