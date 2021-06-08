The Daily Acca: A 9/2 international friendly odds boost

Poles to head to the Euros on a win

Bet 1: Back Poland @ 4/11 - KO 17:00 BST

Iceland beat the Faroe Islands last time, but it was only a narrow 1-0 victory, and it was just their third victory from 13 matches since international football restarted.

Today they travel to take on a Poland side that will be keen to get a win under their belts ahead of the Euros. The Poles could only draw with Russia in their friendly last week, and prior to that, they were beaten by England in a World Cup Qualifier.

Paulo Sousa has plenty of qualify at his disposal though, and assuming he doesn't rest the big guns, this should be a comfortable victory for the hosts.

No clean sheets in Hungary

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Hungary v Republic of Ireland @ 13/10 - KO 19:00 BST

Ireland are in transition at present, as new manager, Stephen Kenny, is attempting to play a better brand of football. The issue he has at present though is that his side just haven't been getting the results, and that brings pressure.

They actually won their first match since 2019 last week, but it was only against Andorra. They face a very tricky fixture against an in-form Hungary today, and while I am not convinced that they will get a result, I do fancy them to score.

The Hungarians are unbeaten in 10 - seven wins and three draws - and they kept five clean sheets in the process. Kenny won't send his team to Budapest to defend though, and they will be buoyed by the four goals they netted against Andorra.

Albania to be beaten in Prague

Bet 3: Back Czech Republic @ 4/7 - KO 19:15 BST

The Czechs were comfortably beaten 4-0 by Italy in their first warm-up game ahead of the Euros, and that came on the back of a 1-0 World Cup Qualifying defeat to Wales, in March.

Prior to that they had been in good form though, thrashing Estonia and holding Belgium to a draw. I actually think they might do okay in the Euros, and it wouldn't surprise me if they made it out of the group.

They should be beating Albania in Prague tonight. The visitors drew 0-0 with Wales on Saturday, but it was a poor game. They have won two of their three World Cup Qualifiers, but they came against Andorra and San Marino, and they were beaten by England in the other.