The Daily Acca: A 9/1 treble from the Championship

Norwich City manager - Daniel Farke
Daniel Farke looks to be taking Norwich straight back to the Premier League

It's three from the Championship for Paul Robinson this afternoon and his Daily Acca comes in at just above the 9/1 mark. Here are his selections:

- Back Bournemouth @ 8/13
- Back The Draw in Nottingham Forest v Millwall @ 19/10
- Back Norwich @ 6/5

The Acca pays approximately 9/1

Luton to lose again

Bet 1: Back Bournemouth @ 8/13 - KO 15:00 GMT

The Cherries dropped points at home against Millwall during the week, but I expect them to make amends against Luton this afternoon.

The Hatters have been pretty good this season, but their away form has been pretty poor for the most part.

After a couple of early wins, they have recently taken just one point from a possible 15 on their travels - scoring just one goal during that period.

Tight game expected at the City Ground

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Nottingham Forest v Millwall @ 19/10 - KO 15:00 GMT

Millwall have shared the spoils in 11 of their 22 Championship fixtures this year, and Forest have drawn three of their last four in the league.

Chris Hughton's hosts are on a nice little six game unbeaten run in all competitions, so confidence will be relatively high, but they are still only 20th in the table.

Given how tough Millwall have been to beat this term, and with a low-scoring affair expected, the draw looks like a strong possibility.

Cardiff's dismal run to continue

Bet 3: Back Norwich @ 6/5 - KO 15:00 GMT

An away trip to Cardiff isn't the easiest fixture in the division, but with the Welsh club currently on a run of four straight defeats, I am backing Norwich to take advantage and win at odds-against.

The Canaries are four points clear at the top of the Championship, and they have won their last two matches - one in the league and one in the cup.

Away from Carrow Road, Daniel Farke's side have won seven of their 11 this term, which is the best away record in the division.

Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L

Wagered: 111pts
Returned: 88.05pts
P/L: -22.95pts

2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts

Multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.

