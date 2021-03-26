The Daily Acca: A 9/1 treble from League One and Ireland

Dundalk to pick up their first win

Bet 1: Back Dundalk @ 1/2 - KO 17:45 GMT

Dundalk won the title in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019, but in the abridged 2020 campaign they could only finish third. Given how far back they were from the leaders, they can't make the case that they would have possibly won it again if it was a full season.

Finn Harps are the visitors to Oriel Park today, and while they beat Bohemians in their opening game of the season last week, they likely won't hold out too much hope of getting a result here.

Ollie Horgan's side have faced Dundalk six times since the start of 2019 and they are yet to win - losing four and drawing two. The aggregate score for those matches were 16-1.

The hosts could only draw with Sligo on Saturday, but this represents a great opportunity for them to pick up their first win of the year.

Spoils to be shared at Waterford

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Waterford v Sligo @ 27/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

Waterford were beaten at Drogheda in their curtain-raiser last Friday, but I fancy them to avoid the same fate at home to Sligo this evening.

Sligo drew 1-1 with Dundalk on Saturday, but they are back on the road today, and their away record from last season doesn't make good reading.

Liam Buckley's men have lost eight of their last 10 on their travels in the league, winning just once and failing to find the net on eight occasions. That run includes a 1-0 defeat on this ground in September. The draw looks like the percentage call.

Goals at a premium in League One

Bet 3: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Oxford v Lincoln @ 7/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

Lincoln's automatic promotion bid has come off the rails slightly in recent weeks as they have gone four without a win, and it's just one victory in eight.

The goals have dried up for Michael Appleton's side of late too, as since their 3-0 win over Crewe, they have played four times and found the net on only three occasions.

It will be hard for them to rectify that against an Oxford team that have kept three clean sheets in their last four at the Kassam Stadium. Seven of Oxford's last 10 there have gone Under 2.5, and this should follow suit.