The Daily Acca: A 9/1 treble from England, France and Spain

No clean sheets in the capital

Bet 1: Back BTTS in QPR v Luton @ 8/11 - KO 19:45 GMT

QPR and Luton are outperforming expectations so far this season, and I am expecting the pair of them to score when they meet at Loftus Road this evening.

The hosts are in sixth, and in eight home matches this term, only Bristol City have beaten them. As far as this selection goes, it has landed on five occasions on this ground, and three of their last four, home and away.

The visitors are in 11th, but they signed off for the international break with a disappointing 1-0 home defeat against Stoke.

As far as the goals go, five of their eight on the road have seen both teams score, and they have only failed to find the net at Preston.

Bet on goals in Monaco

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Monaco v Lille @ 4/5 - KO 20:00 GMT

Lille won the league last year and Monaco finished third, but they return from the international break in 12th and 11th respectively.

Monaco are at home this evening, and they have at least won their last three in front of their own fans. They scored three times in each of them, but only kept a clean sheet against Bordeaux.

The visitors have seen their last three end with both teams scoring, and they are yet to keep a clean sheet on their travels - only Lens and Clermont have stopped them from scoring though.

Draw specialists to live up to their name

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Levante v Athletic Bilbao 9/4 - KO 20:00 GMT

Levante are struggling in 19th place in La Liga, and they are the only team not to have won a game. Too many draws has been their main issue, as they have shared the spoils in six of their 13 outings.

Athletic Bilbao are in eighth place, and they have only lost two of their 12 matches. Marcelino's men have had to settle for a point in half of those games though, and five of those came from six away fixtures.

They will be expecting to be able to beat Levante tonight, but the hosts aren't pushovers, despite their league position. The draw feels like the right result.