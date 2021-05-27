The Daily Acca: A 9/1 Play-off Special
Thursday's edition of the Daily Acca has been boosted to 9/1, and it features action from Germany, France and Italy. Here are Paul Robinson's selections:
Back Ingolstadt & Venezia to Win, and BTTS in Toulouse v Nantes @ an Odds Boost of 10.09/1
Osnabruck to be beaten
Bet 1: Back Ingolstadt @ 11/10 - KO 17:15 BST
Ingolstadt are aiming for promotion to Bundesliga 2, and with home advantage in this first Play-off leg, I can see them building a lead.
They finished their season in good form, going eight unbeaten and winning their last two. A few draws in that sequence cost them automatic promotion, but they still hold every chance of going up.
Osnabruck were beaten on the final day of the Bundesliga 2 season, which has left them in this predicament. They had produced a bit of a rally with back to back wins, but it's been a poor campaign on the whole for them, and they could struggle today.
Goals at both ends in French Play-off
Bet 2: Back BTTS in Toulouse v Nantes @ 10/11 - KO 19:45 BST
The hosts finished third in France's Ligue Two, so now they have to beat Nantes over two legs if they want top flight football next year.
They have a fantastic home record - 11 wins and one draw from their last 12 outings - and while they kept plenty of clean sheets during that period, I can't see them doing so here.
The visitors were beaten 2-1 by Montpellier in their final game in Ligue One, but prior to that they had won four on the bounce - scoring 13 goals in the process. Their last three away fixtures all ended in victory, with them finding the net 10 times in total.
Venezia to see the job through
Bet 3: Back Venezia @ 5/4 - KO 20:15 BST
This is the second leg of the Italian Serie B promotion Play-off, and with a 1-0 lead already achieved in the away fixture, I expect Venezia to win again, and book their place in Serie A.
The selection were not only victorious in the aforementioned first leg, they also won the regular fixture on this ground back in January, and they earned a 1-1 draw in the reverse one too.
At home it's four wins and a draw from their last five, and Cittadella have been beaten to nil in their last two on the road. In fact, it's just one away win in eight for them.
Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L
Wagered: 238pts
Returned: 205.32pts
P/L: -32.68pts
2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts
