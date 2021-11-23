To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

The Daily Acca: A 9/1 odds boost from the Championship

Coventry City manager - Mark Robins
Coventry have been excellent at home this season

Tuesday's Daily Acca features three of the Championship fixtures, and it begins at the Coventry Building Society Arena. Here are Paul Robinson's selections:

Back Coventry & Nottingham Forest to Win, and Blackpool to Win or Draw @ an Odds Boost of 10.09/1

*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 9/1 from 15/2. Click the link above to gain access.

Sky Blues to beat their former landlords

Bet 1: Back Coventry @ 10/11 - KO 19:45 GMT

Coventry earned a decent point at Bramall Lane on Saturday, and they remain well in the Play-off picture.

Mark Robins' men have been excellent at home this term, winning seven of their nine, including a fabulous 3-2 victory against Bristol City last time. The Sky Blues twice came from behind, and they did so with 10 men.

Birmingham had been on a nice little run, as they beat Swansea, Middlesbrough and Bristol City. It's been back to back defeats then though, and they have lost four of their last six on the road.

Another miserable away day for West Brom

Bet 2: Back Blackpool & Draw @ 5/6 - KO 19:45 GMT

West Brom's away struggles continued at the weekend, as they lost 1-0 at Huddersfield, a defeat which was their fourth in a row on their travels.

The Baggies are on the road again tonight, and they won't find things any easier at Bloomfield Road. The Seasiders have only lost two of their last 11 matches in the Championship, and they are up to 10th in the table.

Neil Critchley's side drew 1-1 at Swansea on Saturday, and they held QPR prior to that. Both of those are good results, and they should be able to avoid defeat here.

City Ground to be rocking

Bet 3: Back Nottingham Forest @ 31/20 - KO 19:45 GMT

Forest's progress under Steve Cooper has stalled somewhat, but they are still unbeaten in four, and I think that they are a big price to make it back to back victories at the City Ground.

Luton have exceeded expectations this season, but they have now lost three of their last four, and they failed to score in the three defeats.

Away from Kenilworth Road it's just two wins in nine for Nathan Jones' men, and it's three defeats from their last five.

Daily Acca 2021/22 P/L

Wagered: 88pts
Returned: 67.9pts
P/L: -20.1pts

Recommended bets

Back Coventry & Nottingham Forest to Win, and Blackpool to Win or Draw @ an Odds Boost of 10.09/1

*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 9/1 from 15/2. Click the link above to gain access.

