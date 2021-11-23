The Daily Acca: A 9/1 odds boost from the Championship

Sky Blues to beat their former landlords

Bet 1: Back Coventry @ 10/11 - KO 19:45 GMT

Coventry earned a decent point at Bramall Lane on Saturday, and they remain well in the Play-off picture.

Mark Robins' men have been excellent at home this term, winning seven of their nine, including a fabulous 3-2 victory against Bristol City last time. The Sky Blues twice came from behind, and they did so with 10 men.

Birmingham had been on a nice little run, as they beat Swansea, Middlesbrough and Bristol City. It's been back to back defeats then though, and they have lost four of their last six on the road.

Another miserable away day for West Brom

Bet 2: Back Blackpool & Draw @ 5/6 - KO 19:45 GMT

West Brom's away struggles continued at the weekend, as they lost 1-0 at Huddersfield, a defeat which was their fourth in a row on their travels.

The Baggies are on the road again tonight, and they won't find things any easier at Bloomfield Road. The Seasiders have only lost two of their last 11 matches in the Championship, and they are up to 10th in the table.

Neil Critchley's side drew 1-1 at Swansea on Saturday, and they held QPR prior to that. Both of those are good results, and they should be able to avoid defeat here.

City Ground to be rocking

Bet 3: Back Nottingham Forest @ 31/20 - KO 19:45 GMT

Forest's progress under Steve Cooper has stalled somewhat, but they are still unbeaten in four, and I think that they are a big price to make it back to back victories at the City Ground.

Luton have exceeded expectations this season, but they have now lost three of their last four, and they failed to score in the three defeats.

Away from Kenilworth Road it's just two wins in nine for Nathan Jones' men, and it's three defeats from their last five.

