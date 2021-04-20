The Daily Acca: A 9/1 Odds Boost from the Championship

Cardiff to be beaten by the Bees

Bet 1: Back Brentford @ 13/20 - KO 18:00 BST

The Bees have drawn too many games lately - four of their last five - but they are unbeaten in seven, and they should be able to see off Cardiff this evening.

Automatic promotion is now not on the agenda for Thomas Frank's men, but they will be keen to regain the winning thread ahead of the Play-offs, and it was only two games ago that they thumped Preston 5-0.

The Bluebirds have gone four without a win - two defeats and two draws - and in their last two away matches they lost 5-0 at Sheffield Wednesday and drew 1-1 at Reading.

Wednesday to keep their slim survival hopes alive

Bet 2: Back Sheffield Wednesday @ 13/8 - KO 19:00 BST

The Owls are probably going to go down, but they are still fighting to the end, and they are a good bet to beat Blackburn tonight.

Rovers have won just one of their last eight, losing on five occasions. Wednesday aren't in great form themselves having taken just one point from their last three outings, but the visitors might be considered to be on the beach now, and at least the hosts have something still to play for.

It's also worth noting that the Owls were able to hold Tony Mowbray's side to a draw in the reverse fixture at Ewood Park.

Goal-fest in South Wales

Bet 3: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Swansea v QPR @ 21/20 - KO 19:00 BST

We finish with what will hopefully be an entertaining match, with at least three goals, between Swansea and QPR.

The Swans are still chasing automatic promotion, and with Watford facing a tricky game at Norwich tonight, they could end the night just three points off second place. That should encourage the Welsh club to really push for the win against QPR, and that only enhances our chances.

Rangers travel to the Liberty having seen their last three on the road end with Over 2.5 backers collecting, and the same can be said for three of Swansea's last five at home.