The Daily Acca: A 9/1 Italian Job

Napoli manager - Luciano Spalletti
Luciano Spalletti must be wondering what has happened to Napoli's form

It's an all Italian Monday for Paul Robinson, and his Serie A Daily Acca has been boosted to 9/1. Here are his selections:

Back Napoli to Win, Under 2.5 Goals in AC Milan v Spezia, and BTTS in Fiorentina v Genoa @ an Odds Boost of 10.09/1

*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 9/1 from 15/2. Click the link above to gain access.

Luciano Spalletti's Napoli to secure a vital win

Bet 1: Back Napoli @ 10/11 - KO 17:30 GMT

It seems like a long time ago now that Napoli were top of Serie A, but a poor run of form that has seen them win just three of 10, and they are now having to chase both Milan clubs.

All of that feeds into their price for their trip to Bologna though, and at 10/11, they are just too big to ignore.

The hosts are down in 13th, and they have lost four of their last five matches in the league. Even at home it's four losses in six matches, and Napoli have won the last three meetings between the two clubs.

Don't count on goals at the San Siro

Bet 2: Under 2.5 Goals in AC Milan v Spezia @ 7/5 - KO 17:30 GMT

AC Milan are currently on a run of four to finish with at least three goals, but I think there are reasons to believe that Unders is the way to go here.

Spezia are only 16th in Serie A, but they have actually won their last two away games 0-1, and prior to that, they were only beaten 2-0 at both Inter and Roma.

Half a dozen of Milan's 10 league home fixtures have seen this selection land this term, and with the title race so competitive, any win will do.

Struggles to get on the scoresheet in Florence

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Fiorentina v Genoa @ 19/20 - KO 19:45 GMT

Genoa are enduring a bit of a torrid campaign, and they find themselves with just 12 points from a possible 63.

Things don't get any easier for them here as they are up against a bit of a resurgent Fiorentina, who knocked Napoli out of the Coppa Italia on Thursday.

I do fancy the visitors to score at least once in this game though, as despite having won just one of their last 10 on the road, only three teams kept a clean sheet against them.

It's also worth noting that three of Fiorentina's last four in Florence have seen BTTS backers collect.

Daily Acca 2021/22 P/L

Wagered: 132pts
Returned: 112.86pts
P/L: -19.14pts

Recommended bets

