The Daily Acca: A 9/1 Brazilian odds boost

Leaders to move further clear

Bet 1: Back Bragantino @ 4/6 - KO 20:00 BST

Bragantino are flying at the top of Serie A, and the team who were recently taken over by Red Bull have a chance of landing the title.

They have taken 17 points from a possible 21 to date, and their last four outings have all ended in victory.

Beating Ceara at home should prove quite simple, with the visitors down in 13th, having won just one of their last six.

Rooster to flop again

Bet 2: Back Atletico GO Win or Draw @ 13/10 - KO 23:00 BST

Watch your Atletico's here as the Mineiro version host the Goias version. Despite the home team being the bigger name and superior side, I can see the visitors avoiding defeat.

Cuca's hosts come into the game on the back of two defeats, and prior to that the could only draw at home with Chapecoense.

Atletico GO, meanwhile, have won three of their six so far this term, earning the same amount of points as their opponent, but from a game less.

Flamengo to drop more points

Bet 3: Back Cuiaba Win or Draw @ 5/4 - KO 00:00 BST (Fri)

Cuiaba are newly promoted to the Brazilian top flight, and tonight they take on the reigning champions.

That being said, I think the value is in opposing the visitors, as they are yet to really fire on all cylinders this term.

They have lost two of their last three, and while the hosts have only four points from their five outings to date, they have only been beaten once, and four of their five have been on the road.

