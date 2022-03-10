The Daily Acca: A 9/1 boosted treble from the Premier League
There was a 12/1 Daily Acca win for Paul Robinson yesterday and he's aiming to follow that up with a 9/1 odds boost from the Premier League. Here are his selections:
Back Wolves & Aston to Win, and Newcastle to Win or Draw @ an Odds Boost of 10.09/1
Magpies to extend their unbeaten run
Bet 1: Back Newcastle to Win or Draw @ 4/5 - KO 19:30 GMT
Southampton are a short price to beat Newcastle at St Mary's this evening, but they suffered a heavy defeat at the weekend, and the visitors are in excellent form.
Eddie Howe's men are unbeaten in seven - winning five - and are now up to 14th in the table. Away from home it's seven points from a possible nine of late, and that includes a trip to West Ham.
The Saints had been in excellent form themselves - seven unbeaten in all competitions - but they were torn apart by Villa, and it would be a big ask to bounce back and get a win over Newcastle.
Hosts to end poor run at Watford's expense
Bet 2: Back Wolves @ 20/23 - KO 19:30 GMT
Wolves were pretty disappointing on Saturday, losing 2-0 at home to Crystal Palace, but Bruno Lage opted to rest some players that day, and the likes of Raul Jimenez should be back in the starting XI tonight.
They welcome Watford to Molineux, with the visitors battling for survival. They have blown hot and cold under Roy Hodgson so far, but they have now lost four of their last six.
The hosts have admittedly lost three on the bounce, but their overall record this season is good, and they need to win to keep their hopes of qualifying for Europe alive.
Gerrard's Villa to take all three points from Leeds
Bet 3: Back Aston Villa @ 13/8 - KO 19:45 GMT
I have covered this match in full here, so click the link to read why I think that Aston Villa are a good bet to win at Elland Road.
Daily Acca 2021/22 P/L
Wagered: 180pts
Returned: 146.63pts
P/L: -33.37pts
