Tense stuff at Kenilworth Road

Bet 1: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Luton v Huddersfield @ 1/2 - KO 19:45 BST

The Championship Play-offs are here and first legs tend to be low-scoring.

That should be no different when Luton take on Huddersfield, as during the regular campaign, both teams had more games that went Under 2.5 Goals than those that went Over.

There were two goals across the two previous meetings, with the one on this ground finishing 0-0. Expect another cautious affair.

Arbroath to make home advantage pay

Bet 2: Back Arbroath @ 31/20 - KO 19:45 BST

This is the second leg of the Scottish Championship promotion Play-off semi-final between Arbroath and Inverness, and I expect the hosts to win.

The first leg in Inverness finished 0-0, which puts Arbroath in the driving seat. During the regular season they finished six points better off than their rivals here, and they only lost once at home - which was way back in July.

The visitors have only won one of their last nine on the road, and two of their last five ended in defeat.

Benfica to come up short

Bet 3: Back Pacos Ferreira to Win or Draw @ 7/5 - KO 20:15 BST

Pacos Ferreira have a miserable record against Benfica, but there are reasons to suggest that they can avoid defeat against them tonight.

Firstly, Benfica have nothing to play for. This is the final game of the season, and no matter what happens, they will finish third.

The hosts on the other hand are at least trying to finish as high as possible, and they can improve on their position of 10th.

They will want to sign off in front of their own fans on a high, and they have lost just one of their last eight here anyway.