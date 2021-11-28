The Daily Acca: A 9/1 boost from the continent

Leaders to get back on track

Bet 1: Back Napoli @ 20/23 - KO 19:45 GMT

Napoli still lead the way at the top of Serie A, but they were held by Verona and then lost to Inter. They also dropped to third in their Europa League group by losing in Moscow on Wednesday.

I expect Luciano Spalletti's side to bounce back at home to Lazio tonight, as they are unbeaten in the league in Naples this term - their last home Serie A defeat was way back in the first week of January.

The visitors are sixth in the table, but they were beaten at home by Juventus last weekend. They too were in action in Moscow this week, as they played on the Thursday, and while they won, they have had 24 hours less rest.

It's also worth noting that after winning their opening away match in the league, they have since gone five without a victory - losing on three occasions.

Goals at a premium in France

Bet 2: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Marseille v Troyes @ 11/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

Marseille return to Ligue One action for the first time since their game at Lyon was suspended last weekend. In the meantime they were beaten by Galatasary in the Europa League, and they now haven't won a match since October.

Troyes are their opponents this evening, and they need to bounce back from a pair of defeats to nil. They had been in better form prior to that though, beating both Nice and Reims, and drawing with Rennes.

This should be a low-scoring affair, with Marseille's last two at home both finishing 0-0. The visitors have also failed to find the net in two of their last three on the road, and four of their seven away games have seen this selection land.

Sevilla to get a result at the Bernabeu

Bet 3: Back Sevilla or Draw @ 5/4 - KO 20:00 GMT

Real Madrid are now unbeaten in eight, winning their last five on the bounce, but they have enjoyed a kind run of fixtures, and Sevilla are the value bet to avoid defeat tonight.

Julen Lopetegui's visitors are third in La Liga, just two points behind Real at the top. They have only been beaten once this season, and with nine goals conceded, they have the best defensive record.

They got their Champions League challenge back on track in the week too, so that should boost their confidence even further, and Carlo Ancelotti's hosts are a far cry from the team they were three or four years ago.