The Daily Acca: A 7/1 treble to kick off the week

Get on goals in Bologna

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Bologna v Verona @ 8/13 - KO 19:45 BST

Serie A is usually the place to go for goals, and I see no reason why this fixture should be an exception.

The hosts are unbeaten in their two matches this season - winning 3-2 against Sampdoria, before drawing 0-0 at Atalanta last time. They were beaten in the cup though, suffering a shock 4-5 defeat to lower league opposition.

Verona are the visitors tonight, and they have lost both of their games, although they did at least record a Coppa Italia victory. They scored in both of their league defeats, but Sassuolo and Inter netted three times against them - and they had home advantage in both.

Benitez to beat Burnley

Bet 2: Back Everton @ 7/10 - KO 20:00 BST

The Toffees have taken seven points from their three Premier League matches to date, and with a Carabao Cup win too, Rafa Benitez has achieved the strong start he required to win over the Everton fans.

Tonight they welcome Burnley to Goodison, with the Clarets having lost twice already. Defeats against Brighton and Liverpool were followed by a 1-1 draw against Leeds, and Sean Dyche was again unable to really strengthen his squad over the summer.

This should be a relatively straightforward home win, with the hosts seemingly having put last year's woes behind them.

Betis to record an away success

Bet 3: Back Betis @ 31/20 - KO 21:00 BST

We finish in Spain for Real Betis' trip to Granada, in which I think they are overpriced to take the three points.

The hosts finished in ninth place last season, but that was with Diego Martínez in charge, and he has since left, opting to not renew his contract.

Robert Moreno is the new Head Coach, and he has a tough job on his hands. He led the team to draws against Valencia and Villarreal, but they were then thrashed 4-0 by Rayo Vallecano, prior to the international break.

The selection have also only taken two points from a possible nine, but they were only edged out 1-0 by Real Madrid in their sole loss, and they have lost just one of their last 11 on the road.

