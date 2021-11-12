The Daily Acca: A 7/1 odds boost on the internationals

Italians to all but book their place in Qatar

Bet 1: Back Italy @ 11/20 - KO 19:45 GMT

Italy and Switzerland are locked together on 14 points at the top of Group C, and as they both have what should be relatively straightforward victories in their final game, it all comes down to tonight in Rome.

The Euro 2020 hold the edge on goal difference at present, but the gap is just two goals, so while a draw here would leave them on top, the Swiss are at home in their final fixture, giving them a chance to overhaul it.

On that basis, Roberto Mancini's side would undoubtedly love to win this game, and they did beat them 3-0 in the Euros. The reverse fixture in Switzerland did finish 0-0, but the Italians are definitely the better team, and with home advantage, I expect them to get the job done.

Expect goals at Wembley

Bet 2: Back Over 3.5 Goals in England v Albania @ 17/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

England can all but secure their qualification tonight by beating Albania, and even though a Poland victory would still keep them in the mix, the Three Lions would only need a point against San Marino.

Gareth Southgate's men won the reverse fixture 2-0 back in March, and since the Euros in the summer, three of their five have seen this selection land.

The hosts do have goals in them, but it can't be ignored that some of their defenders have been in poor form for their clubs, so I really wouldn't rule out an Albanian goal.

Drab encounter at Windsor Park

Bet 3: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Northern Ireland v Lithuania 3/4 - KO 19:45 GMT

