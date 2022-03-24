The Daily Acca: A 7/1 odds boost from the World Cup Qualifiers

Wales to banish the nightmares

Bet 1: Back Wales @ 9/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

The Welsh have endured plenty of World Cup Qualification hurt over the years, but I can't see that being added to tonight.

Rob Page's side host Austria in a one-off semi-final, and with a seven match unbeaten run on their side, they should prove too strong for the visitors.

During that spell they beat Belarus twice and Estonia, while also drawing against Belgium last time.

The Austrians, meanwhile, have been hit or miss of late. They have won their last two, but they were both at home, and prior to that they had been beaten by Israel, Denmark and Scotland.

Czechs to come up short in Sweden

Bet 2: Back Sweden @ 10/11 - KO 19:45 GMT

Sweden lost their last two qualifiers in the group to allow Spain to pip them for first place, but they should be able to bounce back in the Play-offs.

Janne Andersson's men have been excellent on home soil of late, including winning all four of their home group games.

The Czech Republic are the visitors this evening, and while they are five unbeaten, they have enjoyed a kind run of fixtures.

Turkey to flop again

Bet 3: Back Portugal @ 1/3 - KO 19:45 GMT

Portugal completely blew their final group game, allowing Serbia to come from behind to beat them with an injury time goal. That cost them automatic qualification, and now they need to dust themselves and re-group.

Turkey performed well below expectations in the Euros, and they have been thumped 6-1 by Holland since too. They have won some matches following that, but they haven't faced anyone of note, and I just can't see them living with this Portuguese team.