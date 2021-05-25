The Daily Acca: A 7/1 odds boost from the National League

Goals to flow at Altrincham

Bet 1: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Altrincham v Eastleigh @ 19/20 - KO 19:00 BST

There should be goals in the North-West tonight when Altrincham take on Eastleigh.

The hosts won for the first time since March on Saturday, as they beat Yeovil in a seven goal thriller. It was their fifth match out of six to see Over 2.5 backers collect, and their confidence will be high ahead of this clash.

The visitors are on a run of three straight victories, and two of those saw this selection land. They are making a late-charge for a Play-off place and they have to go all-out for the victory - which should lead to goals.

Barnet to go down with a whimper

Bet 2: Back Maidenhead @ 7/5 - KO 19:45 BST

Barnet are relegated from the National League already and with just one point from their last four games, it's hard to see them putting up much of a fight against Maidenhead.

Admittedly the visitors aren't in good form either - they too have also taken just one point from a possible 12 - but they are 14th in the table and have over double Barnet's points.

Their away record isn't bad either, as they are actually unbeaten in five on the road - winning twice, including a 6-0 thumping of Wealdstone.

Moors to make it win number six

Bet 3: Back Solihull Moors @ 8/13 - KO 19:45 BST

King's Lynn can still save themselves, but they have lost four on the bounce, and tonight they are taking on a red-hot, Solihull Moors.

Mark Yates' men have won their last five, and although four of those were at home, they did win 4-1 at Wealdstone at the weekend.

The hosts, meanwhile, have failed to score in their last three on this ground, and haven't won since the beginning of April.

