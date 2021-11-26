The Daily Acca: A 7/1 Friday night boost
It's action from Serie A, the Championship and La Liga for Paul Robinson tonight, and his Daily Acca is available to back at 7/1. Here are his selections:
Back Over 2.5 Goals in Cagliari v Salernitana, Nottingham Forest to Win, and Under 2.5 Goals in Athletic Bilbao v Granada @ an Odds Boost of 8.07/1
*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 7/1 from 6/1. Click the link above to gain access.
Goals in Italian six-pointer
Bet 1: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Cagliari v Salernitana @ 3/4 - KO 19:45 GMT
It's a basement battle in Serie A, and I am expecting the goals to flow.
It's still relatively early on in the campaign, but three points for either side could prove vital - especially if it provides the catalyst for improved results.
This league is a high-scoring one anyway, and the pair of them are conceding at a rate of over two goals per game. At the other end, while things haven't been great, they haven't been terrible either.
Forest to take something back to the East Midlands
Bet 2: Back Nottingham Forest & Draw @ 11/10 - KO 20:00 GMT
West Brom dropped more points on the road during the week, and while they are back at the Hawthorns tonight, I don't have any faith in them delivering at what is a short price.
Forest have only lost once since they sacked Chris Hughton, and that came against Fulham. They are currently unbeaten in five, and away from the City Ground they haven't lost since August.
Another low-scorer for Athletic Club
Bet 3: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Athletic Bilbao v Granada @ 8/11 - KO 20:00 GMT
We finish in Spain for what should be a low-scoring affair in Bilbao.
The hosts are currently on a run of four to see this selection land, and while they are eighth in the table, only two teams have scored fewer goals than them. They rank top when it comes to goals conceded though.
Granada have only netted one more than Bilbao, but they have conceded a lot more. That being said, only twice have their opponents scored more than once against them in their away matches.
Daily Acca 2021/22 P/L
Wagered: 90pts
Returned: 67.9pts
P/L: -22.1pts
Get a Free £5 Bet on Multiples Every Day!
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Back Over 2.5 Goals in Cagliari v Salernitana, Nottingham Forest to Win, and Under 2.5 Goals in Athletic Bilbao v Granada @ an Odds Boost of 8.07/1
*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 7/1 from 6/1. Click the link above to gain access.