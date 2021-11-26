The Daily Acca: A 7/1 Friday night boost

Goals in Italian six-pointer

Bet 1: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Cagliari v Salernitana @ 3/4 - KO 19:45 GMT

It's a basement battle in Serie A, and I am expecting the goals to flow.

It's still relatively early on in the campaign, but three points for either side could prove vital - especially if it provides the catalyst for improved results.

This league is a high-scoring one anyway, and the pair of them are conceding at a rate of over two goals per game. At the other end, while things haven't been great, they haven't been terrible either.

Forest to take something back to the East Midlands

Bet 2: Back Nottingham Forest & Draw @ 11/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

West Brom dropped more points on the road during the week, and while they are back at the Hawthorns tonight, I don't have any faith in them delivering at what is a short price.

Forest have only lost once since they sacked Chris Hughton, and that came against Fulham. They are currently unbeaten in five, and away from the City Ground they haven't lost since August.

Another low-scorer for Athletic Club

Bet 3: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Athletic Bilbao v Granada @ 8/11 - KO 20:00 GMT

We finish in Spain for what should be a low-scoring affair in Bilbao.

The hosts are currently on a run of four to see this selection land, and while they are eighth in the table, only two teams have scored fewer goals than them. They rank top when it comes to goals conceded though.

Granada have only netted one more than Bilbao, but they have conceded a lot more. That being said, only twice have their opponents scored more than once against them in their away matches.

