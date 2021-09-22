The Daily Acca: A 7/1 Carabao Cup boost

Ole's reserves to do the business

Bet 1: Back Man United @ 1/2 - KO 19:45 BST

Manchester United and West Ham were involved in a bit of an epic on Sunday, with the former coming out on top in a dramatic end to the game.

The pair of them meet again tonight in the Carabao Cup, but this time it will be at Old Trafford, and both teams will field plenty of fringe players.

I full expect the hosts to win again and progress to the next round. They have a much deeper squad than that of the visitors, so there will be a bigger gulf in class than what you would usually expect.

Leicester to receive a boost

Bet 2: Back Leicester @ 7/10 - KO 19:45 BST

The Foxes have had an in-different start to their campaign, and the 2-1 defeat at Brighton on Sunday would have been a bitter-blow to Brendan Rodgers.

Rodgers will make changes again for the trip to Millwall, so expect to see most of the players that featured in the 2-2 draw against Napoli in the Europa League last Thursday.

Millwall are only 18th in the Championship, having only taken eight points from a possible 24 this term. They are unbeaten in five in all competitions, but the last three were draws, and they face a much tougher opponent tonight.

Nuno to haunt Wolves for a second time

Bet 3: Back Spurs @ 15/8 - KO 19:45 BST

Nuno Espírito Santo has already masterminded one victory over his former club in his short time at Spurs, and while he will be rotating his squad this evening, it might not be a bad thing given the abject display they put in against Chelsea at the weekend.

Wolves have struggled since the departure of Nuno, and you could argue that the rot set in before he even left.

Bruno Lage has only been able to lead them to one victory from five matches in the league - the other four were defeats - and in this competition, they only had to beat the woefully out-of-form, Nottingham Forest.

Lage did field a relatively strong team for that game, and that is why they are the favourites tonight. However, 15/8 for a Tottenham win is just too big to refuse.

