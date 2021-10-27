The Daily Acca: A 7/1 boost from the Carabao Cup
It's a Carabao Cup Daily Acca for Paul Robinson tonight, and his treble has been boosted to 7/1. Here are his selections:
Back Man City, Liverpool & Brighton all to Win @ an Odds Boost of 8.07/1
*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 7/1 from 13/2. Click the link above to gain access.
Tired Hammers to be beaten
Bet 1: Back Man City @ 40/85 - KO 19:45 BST
Pep Guardiola will likely make 11 changes for this cup tie, but given the depth of his squad, the team will be still be extremely strong.
David Moyes on the other hand doesn't have that strength in depth at West Ham, and given that he has been fielding his best players in the Europa League, it's likely that this competition will be sacrificed.
City have proved to be the masters of the League Cup in recent years, and I see no reason why they won't win tonight.
Reds to remain on a roll
Bet 2: Back Liverpool @ 4/11 - KO 19:45 BST
Jurgen Klopp will follow Guardiola's lead and make a raft of changes from the team that thumped Man United on Sunday, but unlike City, they don't face Premier League opposition, and they should be able to win at Deepdale.
Preston have only won two of their last 10 in all competitions, and one of those was against Cheltenham in the last round of the cup.
They were beaten 2-0 at Blackpool on Saturday, and they also lost to QPR at the beginning of this month.
Seagulls to progress
Bet 3: Back Brighton @ 14/5 - KO 19:45 BST
The Seagulls are a big price to win at the King Power tonight, as they aim to exact revenge for their FA Cup exit here last season.
Leicester have been busy in the Europa League, so a bit like West Ham, the Carabao Cup might be sacrificed by Brendan Rodgers.
Graham Potter's visitors have gone four without a win, but they only lost once during that run, and that came against Man City.
They have already beaten the Foxes once this term - albeit at the Amex - but they haven't been defeated on the road yet, and they don't concede many goals.
Daily Acca 2021/22 P/L
Wagered: 66pts
Returned: 67.9pts
P/L: +1.9pts
Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Back Man City, Liverpool & Brighton all to Win @ an Odds Boost of 8.07/1
*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 7/1 from 13/2. Click the link above to gain access.