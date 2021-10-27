The Daily Acca: A 7/1 boost from the Carabao Cup

Tired Hammers to be beaten

Bet 1: Back Man City @ 40/85 - KO 19:45 BST

Pep Guardiola will likely make 11 changes for this cup tie, but given the depth of his squad, the team will be still be extremely strong.

David Moyes on the other hand doesn't have that strength in depth at West Ham, and given that he has been fielding his best players in the Europa League, it's likely that this competition will be sacrificed.

City have proved to be the masters of the League Cup in recent years, and I see no reason why they won't win tonight.

Reds to remain on a roll

Bet 2: Back Liverpool @ 4/11 - KO 19:45 BST

Jurgen Klopp will follow Guardiola's lead and make a raft of changes from the team that thumped Man United on Sunday, but unlike City, they don't face Premier League opposition, and they should be able to win at Deepdale.

Preston have only won two of their last 10 in all competitions, and one of those was against Cheltenham in the last round of the cup.

They were beaten 2-0 at Blackpool on Saturday, and they also lost to QPR at the beginning of this month.

Seagulls to progress

Bet 3: Back Brighton @ 14/5 - KO 19:45 BST

The Seagulls are a big price to win at the King Power tonight, as they aim to exact revenge for their FA Cup exit here last season.

Leicester have been busy in the Europa League, so a bit like West Ham, the Carabao Cup might be sacrificed by Brendan Rodgers.

Graham Potter's visitors have gone four without a win, but they only lost once during that run, and that came against Man City.

They have already beaten the Foxes once this term - albeit at the Amex - but they haven't been defeated on the road yet, and they don't concede many goals.

