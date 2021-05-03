The Daily Acca: A 7/1 Bank Holiday Boost

Wolves to go out with a whimper

Bet 1: Back West Brom @ 7/4 - KO 18:00 BST

The Baggies put up a much better performance at Aston Villa last time, and with Wolves looking to be a spent force, the hosts are a decent bet for the three points this evening.

Sam Allardyce's are not mathematically down yet, but they are as good as, however that has been the case for a few weeks now, and they have still won two of their last four - losing just once.

Wolves were dire in their 0-4 home defeat to Burnley, and the sooner the season is over for them, the better.

Sevilla to close the gap on the leaders

Bet 2: Back Sevilla @ 6/10 - KO 20:00 BST



The pressure is back on Sevilla to win this evening if they want to keep themselves in the title race, as all three of their rivals recorded victories at the weekend.

Julen Lopetegui's men are on a roll though, unbeaten in eight - seven of which were victories. They have won their last four at home, and that includes a 1-0 success against Atletico Madrid.

Athletic Bilbao don't have much to play for, and while they are unbeaten in seven in La Liga, six of those ended all square.

Expect goals at Turf Moor

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Burnley v West Ham @ 4/6 - KO 20:15 BST

It's hard to imagine a clean sheet at Turf Moor tonight, as both teams have been involved in plenty of high-scoring games of late.

The Hammers were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea last time, but prior to that, they had four on the bounce see this selection land. The same can be said for three of their for most recent away outings.

The Clarets beat Wolves 4-0, but a bit like West Ham, they had been on a run of both teams scoring (six matches in total). BTTS backers would have collected in five of their last half dozen on this ground.

