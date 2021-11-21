The Daily Acca: A 6/1 odds boost from the top European Leagues

Lyon to drop points at home

Bet 1: Back Marseille & Draw @ 5/6 - KO 19:45 GMT

Lyon are odds-on to beat Marseille this evening, but I think they will come up short.

In their final match prior to the international break, they were beaten 4-1 at Rennes, and while they are unbeaten in seven home matches, three of them were draws.

Marseille are three places above them in Ligue One, and they are unbeaten in seven in all competitions. Only two of those were victories, but we only need them to avoid defeat at the Groupama Stadium.

Another disappointing night for Jose

Bet 2: Back Genoa & Draw @ 1/1 - KO 19:45 GMT

Roma have been hugely disappointing under Jose Mourinho, and they return from the international break in eighth place.

They have lost five of their 12 Serie A matches, and had a couple of embarrassing results in the Europa Conference League too.

Genoa are their hosts tonight, and while they are down in 17th place, they have only lost the same number of games as Roma.

Four of their last five have ended all square, and they are unbeaten in three in front of their own fans.

Sociedad to return to the top

Bet 3: Back Real Sociedad @ 4/6 - KO 20:00 GMT

Real Sociedad have dropped to second in La Liga, but they are level on points with Sevilla at the top, and given the respective struggles of Real Madrid and Barcelona, the title race in Spain is again wide open.

Imanol Alguacil's side should have too much for Valencia this evening, as they have won four of their six at home, with the other two being draws. Only Athletic Bilbao have even managed to score a goal at Anoeta this term.

The visitors are in 10th place, and they have won just one of their six on the road. In their four most recent away games, they have been beaten by Sevilla, Barcelona and Betis, managing just a 0-0 draw at Cadiz.

