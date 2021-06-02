The Daily Acca: A 6/1 international treble

Turkey to keep it clean

Bet 1: Back Turkey to win to nil @ 4/5 - KO 18:00 BST

Turkey have already played two warm-up friendlies, and while they beat Azerbaijan and drew with Guinea, they will be hoping for a bit more of a rampant display against Moldova.

Şenol Güneş' side should win this quite easily, as the Moldovans head to Germany having not won since a 1-0 success against Andorra in 2019.

Since international football returned from the pandemic, they have finished bottom of their League C Nations League Group, and taken just one point from their opening three World Cup Qualifiers - which included games against the Faroe Islands and Israel.

The Turks, meanwhile have won qualifiers against both Holland and Norway, and they will be aiming for a solid performance in their final friendly before the Euros.

Goals at both ends in the Ukraine

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Ukraine v Northern Ireland @ 13/8 - KO 19:00 BST

Roberto Martinez's men to cruise to victory

Bet 3: Back Belgium @ 3/10 - KO 19:45 BST

Belgium are the third favourites for the Euros, and while I can't see them winning it, they should be able to see off Greece quite comfortably this evening.

The visitors are actually unbeaten in eight matches, but other than Spain, they haven't faced anyone of note. Half of those eight were draws, and they didn't qualify for the Euros.

The hosts have taken seven points from their opening three World Cup Qualifiers, and they put eight goals past Belarus most recently.

Eden Hazard hasn't been the same since his move to Real Madrid, but he has had injuries, and in Romelu Lukaku, they have one of the best strikers in world football.

