The Daily Acca: A 6/1 Europa League Special

No issues for United in Spain

Bet 1: Back Man United @ 4/7 - KO 20:00 BST

Granada have seen off Napoli and Molde in the knockout phase of this competition, but they head into tonight's first leg with Manchester United on the back of three defeats in all competitions.

The first of those losses was actually against Molde in the second leg of their last 16 tie, and they then went on to be beaten by Valencia and Villarreal - the latter of which was on this ground.

The visitors bounced back from their FA Cup defeat to beat Brighton on Sunday, and they won at Milan in the last round. Prior to that they thumped Real Sociedad 4-0 in the first leg.

Czech team to rule Britannia again

Bet 2: Back Sparta Prague Win or Draw @ 6/4 - KO 20:00 BST

Arsenal were woeful against Liverpool at the weekend, and prior to that they needed to come back from 3-0 to draw with West Ham, and they were also beaten 1-0 by Olympiakos in the second leg of their last 16 tie.

Sparta Prague have been underestimated by the layers for their trip to the Emirates, as they have already knocked out Leicester and Rangers in the knockout phase.

They avoided defeat in all four of those matches against the British duo, and facing Mikel Arteta's men shouldn't hold any fears.

Plenty of goals in Amsterdam

Bet 3: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Ajax v Roma @ 4/6 - KO 20:00 BST

Ajax and Roma meet in Amsterdam tonight and I am expecting goals.

The Dutch hosts are in red-hot form with 18 wins from their last 19 and no defeat 24. They were beaten three times in their Champions League group, but since the switch to the Europa, they have knocked out Getafe, Lille and Young Boys.

The Italians were held by Sassuolo on Saturday in a 2-2 draw, and prior to that they were beaten by Napoli. Their best hope of qualifying for next year's Champions League is to win this tournament, but they need to improve.

This has got all of the ingredients for goals, with both teams capable of scoring plenty. Over 2.5 should be a certainty.

